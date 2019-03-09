Hyundai Kona Electric – Every Button Explained & Explored: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

What does that weird button do?

Should I just push it to find out? But what if something bad then happens? Hmm…major dilemma.

Ever wonder what that button does inside the Hyundai Kona Electric? You know, that one button with that weird symbol. Well, wonder no more as every button is covered here.

Electric cars often have some mysterious buttons. That largely because there are no real standards for some of the EV-specific functions. This can lead to mass confusion when behind the wheel of a new electric car.

Fortunately, there are some amazing videos out there that actually explain what the various buttons do. This particular one is a gem as it covers EVERY button found on the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Own a Kona Electric? Then this video is far more informative and easier to digest than referencing the manual all of the time (though we do suggest you give that a read too).

Alrighty, let’s find out what those buttons all do.

Video description: