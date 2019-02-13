2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, Edmunds Editors’ Choice Best EV: Video

7 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We can’t wait until these cars start stealing awards in other categories.

It comes as no surprise that the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is deemed the “Best EV” for 2019 according to the editors at Edmunds. It’s the only electric vehicle to earn an editors award this year. The rub here is, however, that an electric car must win in the category of “Best EV.” We’re looking forward to a time in the near future when electric vehicles don’t have their own separate category for these awards, and more EVs can begin to rob gas-powered cars of their rein. It surely has happened before, but it needs to become the norm.

The Kona Electric continues to garner plenty of praise from a wide variety of reviewers and publications. As Edmunds reiterates, it has a long range, enjoyable driving dynamics, striking good looks, and a nice interior. To top it off, the Kona Electric is well-priced, offers loads of features, and comes with an industry-leading warranty. We hope that eventually Hyundai will produce it in large quantities and make it readily available to the masses.

What do you think of the Kona Electric. Leave us your opinion in the comment section below.

Video Description via Edmunds on YouTube:

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: The Best EV | 2019 Edmunds Editors’ Choice

The Hyundai Kona Electric won Best EV for the 2019 Edmunds Editors’ Choice Awards for its long range, affordable price and pleasing driving experience. It’s a practical daily driver thanks to its agreeable ride and appealing interior. It looks good, too.

Edmunds’ experts test over 200 vehicles per year on our test track. We also test them in the real world using a loop of city streets, freeways and winding canyons. The data we gather and the analysis we perform results in our ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover performance, comfort, interior, technology, utility and value.

For the 2019 Edmunds Editors’ Choice awards, we’ve distilled these rankings to the most relevant vehicle categories for most shoppers: sedan, luxury sedan, SUV, luxury SUV, truck, electric vehicle, and sports car.

Each winner has undergone rigorous scrutiny by the Edmunds editorial team to ensure it’s the best vehicle for shoppers in its respective category.

Outside of providing a vehicle to facilitate the review, Edmunds determined these awards without manufacturer involvement.