Is it too quick for an SUV?

We all know the Tesla Model S is like the quickest sedan in the world, but what about the Model X? Just how quick is this big electric SUV?

Well, there’s one way to find out.

It’s VBox and video time.

The idea is simple. Hook a VBox up to the top-level Model X and smash the accelerator pedal.

We don’t want to spoil the video by providing the precise 0 to 60 MPH time here, so instead we’ll just say it’s well under 4 seconds. By how much? You’ll have to watch to find out. Of course, there’s no real reason for an SUV to be this quick, but it’s a Tesla, so it’s expected.

As a side note, Chill mode was tested too, but it’s a bit too chill for the YouTuber featured here.

