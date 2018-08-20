What’s It Like To Own A Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid For 8 Months?

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

As the Chevrolet Volt nears its departure, we’re getting an influx of Honda Clarity PHEV content.

Honda has seemingly ramped up its Clarity Plug-In Hybrid marketing as of late. In addition, the car has sold well over the last eight months. In fact, the last two months have proven outstanding as far as deliveries are concerned. This is likely because the Clarity PHEV is the only real Chevrolet Volt rival with a solid all-electric range estimate. Not to mention the fact that Honda is a highly respected automaker. So, what does Brad on Cars think of his 2018 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid after eight months and ~15,000 km?

Overall, reviews about the Clarity PHEV have been primarily positive. However, we’ve noted that many people are not so fond of the car’s facade. Still, it offers enough electric range to handle most people’s daily needs, it comes packed with standard active safety features, and it has a respectable amount of passenger and cargo volume.

Now, we just need Honda to release a refreshed Clarity with sporty good looks. In a perfect world, we’d love to see Honda come forth with a truly competitive Clarity BEV that’s available for purchase nationwide. Sadly, the current offering is only leasing in select areas and provides a meager 89 miles of range, which is far from acceptable today.

Check out the video to learn about Brad’s takeaways. Then, leave us your insight in the comment section below or on our Forum.

Video Description via Brad on Cars on YouTube:

DIY Car Review – 2018 Honda Clarity Hybrid 8 month review

Hey everyone!

I noticed my other Clarity videos were gaining some views, so I thought I would share a bit of what ownership is like with one of these.

As I state in the video, I am just shy of 15 000km on the car after about 8 months of ownership (I bought it new). I talk about the car itself, what I use the car for, and (most-importantly) how efficient it is! Have a look!