  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. On Halloween, Even The Dead Drive A Tesla Model 3

On Halloween, Even The Dead Drive A Tesla Model 3

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

You didn’t think this day would pass without us providing some Halloween-related content, did you?

First of all, Happy Halloween! A wonderful holiday in which we get to walk around in the cold and stay up too late on a work night (and school night). Not to mention, many kids have a half day of school to put an additional damper on productivity. Time to get them all hopped up with sugar and then deal with the repercussions. While Halloween may be a blast when you’re a kid, it sometimes seems like a punishment to parents. However, there are some adults out there that are surely making the best of it, like this Tesla Model 3 owner.

More On Tesla Summon Mode:
Musk: New Version Of Tesla Summon Mode To Use Autopilot Cameras
Watch This Tesla Model S Summon Into Incredibly Tight Spot
Watch Summon In Action On Tesla Model 3

Can you imagine the looks from people that don’t know about Tesla Summon Mode? Even better would be Tesla Autopilot, however, we know that would be a terrible idea … and illegal. Perhaps someone could film it on a closed track? Hopefully someday, when Full Self Driving technology comes along, we’ll be able to publish a video of a ghoul or goblin driving a Tesla vehicle down the road. Until then, you can Summon the dead to pull your car out of the garage.

Video Description via iamGEEKshow on YouTube:

Halloween, Tesla-Style

No bones about it, this Tesla Model 3 drives like a dream. Even the dead want a spin.

TESLA MODEL 3

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
36 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen 2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!