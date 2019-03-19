Video Interview: Fremont Police Captain Talks Tesla Model S Patrol Car

19 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla Model S on patrol. All government agencies should move forward like this.

There are a plethora of YouTubers out there, but we’ve taken a liking to Tesla Raj. He’s fun, well-informed, and seems to have a knack for getting exclusive content concerning Tesla. In this particular video share, Raj interviews Fremont Police Department Captain Sean Washington. Why? Because the Fremont PD just officially deployed its Tesla Model S patrol vehicle pilot program.

While the cost may be prohibitive, at least for now, government organizations should try to set an example by employing EVs in whatever capacity makes sense. We’ve seen this becoming the case more and more, especially in Europe. Tesla vehicles are perfect as police cruisers due to their instant acceleration, among other less obvious reasons. Any EV fleet could be widely advantageous for municipalities by saving money on gas and maintenance, while reducing the carbon footprint.

