2019 Kia Niro EV Electric Crossover Overview: Video

40 M BY MARK KANE

Kia e-Niro – the black horse of 2019?

The Kia e-Niro is one of the most interesting new models on the market and already was appreciated in multiple reviews. It combines great utility of a small SUV (slightly bigger than Hyundai Kona Electric twin), long-range and relative affordability (mainstream brand).

The main question for Kia is not whether there is demand, but whether there is enough production capacity.

From the video description:

“The future has arrived and it’s fully electric. The all-new 2019 Kia Niro EV has debuted internationally, expanding upon the Niro model family of hybrid crossovers and is set to arrive in the US at the end of 2018.1 This highly-anticipated electric vehicle has an electric motor that provides an estimated 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft. of torque. And thanks to a liquid cooled state-of-the-art battery, Kia is targeting up to a 240-mile range on a single charge. The 2019 Kia Niro EV’s intelligently designed modern shifter was pulled directly from the Niro Electric Vehicle concept car, for a more natural human-machine interface (HMI). While an abundance of in-cabin technology, distinctive blue interior accents and updated available 17-inch alloy wheels raise the bar on details that matter. Niro’s existing design goes farther by embracing the new all-electric powertrain, and replacing the front intake grille with a convenient charge port. The smoother front fascia improves aerodynamic efficiency while maintaining Kia’s distinctive tiger-nose motif. Clearly, the wait for your own Niro EV will be worth it.”

Kia e-Niro specs: