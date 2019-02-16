Enjoy This Relaxing Drive Experience In A Tesla Model S 100D: Video

57 M BY MARK KANE

Electric car changes make driving pure pleasure

AutoTopNL released an interesting POV (point of view) video with latest and longest-range 2019 Tesla Model S 100D.

While there are no new revelations, it’s worth taking a look at how quiet and quick the Model S is. It seems to be so calming and relaxing. No gasoline engine noise, no gear changes, just fun and effortless acceleration.

Bonus:

2019 Tesla Model S 100D acceleration test from 0 to 247 km/h (154 mph)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.34 seconds

100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) in 13.38 seconds

0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 17.72 seconds

1/4 miles in 12.46 seconds

2019 Tesla Model X 100D acceleration test from 0 to 240 km/h (149 mph)