Enjoy This Relaxing Drive Experience In A Tesla Model S 100D: Video

Electric car changes make driving pure pleasure

AutoTopNL released an interesting POV (point of view) video with latest and longest-range 2019 Tesla Model S 100D.

While there are no new revelations, it’s worth taking a look at how quiet and quick the Model S is. It seems to be so calming and relaxing. No gasoline engine noise, no gear changes, just fun and effortless acceleration.

Bonus:

2019 Tesla Model S 100D acceleration test from 0 to 247 km/h (154 mph)

  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.34 seconds
  • 100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) in 13.38 seconds
  • 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 17.72 seconds
  • 1/4 miles in 12.46 seconds

2019 Tesla Model X 100D acceleration test from 0 to 240 km/h (149 mph)

  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.97 seconds
  • 100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) in 13.96 seconds
  • 0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 18.93 seconds
  • 1/4 miles in 12.98 seconds

John

Watching someone drive for 10 minutes isn’t really all that fun.

13 minutes ago