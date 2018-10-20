Jaguar I-PACE Vs. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Vs. Alfa Stelvio: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Gasoline vs Plug-In Hybrid vs Electric

Auto Trader recently released a brief comparison of three cars – Jaguar I-PACE, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Alfa Romeo Stelvio – which at first could seem rather unusual (we are accustomed to comparing EV to EV), but from a broader perspective, it’s important for those who are not yet convinced by electric cars.

The three selected models represents three powertrain types – respectively electric, plug-in hybrid and gasoline. Each has its strong and weak points.

Electric is zero emission, quiet, quick, easy to use and brings savings on fuel, however even the long-range I-PACE requires expansion of the fast-charging network and takes more time to recharge than to refuel of the tank of gas.

The plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, on the other hand, is more universal, gives more flexibility and doesn’t require you to change driving habits.

For us, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is not appealing, although it’s cool looking, costs less than the long-range BEV and enables one to go long distances without much searching for a place to refuel.

For sure BEVs should be purchased by those who can afford the higher upfront cost and their driving needs can be fulfilled by the vehicle’s range (with some DC fast charging from time to time). Those who are interested in electric, but can’t go full electric, should consider the plug-in hybrid model. But we’d suggest you pass on the full-on gasser.