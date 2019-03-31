Carwow: Tesla Model 3 Is Best Electric Car In The World: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 considered the best electric car on the market

Carwow just released one of the better in-depth reviews of the Tesla Model 3 Performance, titled “See why it’s the best electric car in the world!” If you are looking for an electric car, the advice is to go right for the Model 3, “as it’s even better than Tesla Model S but less expensive.?

Besides the general walkthrough and tons of features or positives for the Model 3, there were also some weak points mentioned like water flowing from the roof to the opened trunk, slightly inconvenient rear seats due batteries in the sandwich floor, piano black center console gets horrible fingerprints and scratches easily and some controls through the touchscreen may be inconvenient.

Important insight is that the Model 3 drives better than any previous Tesla.

In the UK sales, should start within 3-6 months.

From the video description: