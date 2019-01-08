8 M BY MARK KANE

Sound suggests badly broken drivetrain, but it’s not that bad at all.

The Chevrolet Volt is often considered as a very reliable car, especially taking into consideration how complex the plug-in hybrid drivetrain is. However, one of the common issues with the 2011-2015 model year versions is the failure of the stator/rotor bearing – this is what happened to WatchJRGo’s Volt at around 80,000 miles.

The car with the damaged bearing is still able to drive, but as you can hear on the video, the noise inside and outside is awful.

“The most reliable car in my fleet is down for the count. My Chevy Volt started sounding like Optimus Prime or a circular saw when it’s in regen. This seems to be a relatively common failure as the mileage creeps up on early Volts. It’s caused by the bearing cage failing on the stator/rotor bearing, rumor is the original bearing cage was nylon and the replacement is made of brass.”

From the video description: