Audi Launches Nationwide Electric Car Advertising Campaign: Video

National commercial entitled “Not For You,” challenges perceived barriers of electric vehicle adoption

60-second spot aims to debunk misconceptions around range, charging infrastructure and performance, demonstrating Audi e-tron as confident choice for going electric

Audi anticipates that one third of all new U.S. Audi models will be electrified by 2025, with 2019 Audi e-tron deliveries to U.S. reservation holders expected to begin in May

HERNDON, Va., April 8, 2019 – Today, Audi launched a nationwide advertising campaign aimed at addressing and debunking some of the long-held myths and misconceptions about electric vehicles.



The campaign is anchored by a 60-second national television spot called “Not For You,” which cleverly calls out a variety of perceived consumer barriers to electric vehicle adoption—such as range, charging infrastructure, and vehicle performance—to underscore that the Audi e-tron lets consumers go electric without compromise. The national campaign also features an educational online video called “Range Tranquility” that addresses how Audi is working to overcome consumer range anxiety.

“As part of our commitment to electrification, we’ve recognized the need for more consumer education on what it really means to ‘go electric’,” said Loren Angelo, vice president of Marketing, Audi of America. “Our goal with ‘Not For You’—and ads like this year’s Super Bowl spot ‘Cashew’—is to ensure consumers have a better understanding of electric vehicles and debunk some longstanding myths about EV ownership.”

Deliveries of the 2019 Audi e-tron are expected to begin in May, in line with demonstration vehicles arriving at dealerships. Customers who reserved the e-tron will soon enjoy fully electric driving without compromise.

Range: Going the distance, daily

Despite the buyers of premium vehicles driving an average of about 30 miles per day[1], range anxiety is still a major concern for most consumers when considering the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Range : With an EPA-estimated range of 204 miles, the Audi e-tron is designed for daily usability. Coupled with a detailed range map in the vehicle’s MMI Navigation system, Audi e-tron owners can begin to eliminate “range anxiety” from their vocabulary for good. To further debunk the notion of range anxiety and understand the ecosystem Audi has created for going electric, please view the following short video entitled “Range Tranquility.”

Charging: Seamless support at home and on the go

Another potential barrier to electric vehicle adoption is consumer awareness of and access to fast, reliable charging infrastructure. Whether at home, work, or on the road, Audi e-tron owners can have access to a full ecosystem of services made possible by strategic partnerships and innovative digital solutions.

Home Charging : The U.S. Department of Energy projects that more than 80 percent of charging takes place in a residential setting2, and that percentage will likely continue to grow as EVs become more mainstream. To ease the transition into electric, Audi is making home-charging installation simpler with Amazon Home Services, offering a premium approach to in-home charging backed by Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee, all with the click of a button.

: The U.S. Department of Energy projects that more than 80 percent of charging takes place in a residential setting2, and that percentage will likely continue to grow as EVs become more mainstream. To ease the transition into electric, Audi is making home-charging installation simpler with Amazon Home Services, offering a premium approach to in-home charging backed by Amazon’s Happiness Guarantee, all with the click of a button. On-the-go Charging : While 98 percent of all single-trip journeys in the U.S. are under 50 miles3, there are times when Audi e-tron owners will need to drive a more substantial distance. For the two percent of trips over 50 miles, Electrify America is expected to deploy nearly 2,000 chargers across 500 fast charging sites throughout 42 states and within 17 metropolitan areas by the end of 2019, providing Audi e-tron owners with the ability to charge their vehicles quickly. Audi e-tron owners receive 1,000 kWh of charging (the equivalent of approximately 2,000 miles of range) from Audi at no additional cost for use at Electrify America fast-charging stations within the first four years of ownership. Furthermore, the Audi e-tron can get drivers back on the road faster thanks to a battery that can charge at a class-leading 150 kilowatts at high-speed public chargers—resulting in the fastest charging speed of any electric SUV. This translates to an estimated 163 miles of range in 30 minutes, or 54 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Performance: Audi DNA, electrified

A common misconception about electric vehicles is that they underperform and are incapable of withstanding extreme environments. In fact, 47 percent of people think that gasoline-powered vehicles accelerate faster than their fully electric equivalents, despite the opposite being true in most cases.4

Performance : The Audi e-tron makes no compromises from mile one. The vehicle has unparalleled driving dynamics due to its low-positioned battery and dual motors set on the front and rear axle. These motors are designed to help distribute power efficiently and provide nearly instantaneous torque that pushes the vehicle from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds with Boost Mode engaged. The Audi e-tron truly possesses the electric power worthy of the four rings.

: The Audi e-tron makes no compromises from mile one. The vehicle has unparalleled driving dynamics due to its low-positioned battery and dual motors set on the front and rear axle. These motors are designed to help distribute power efficiently and provide nearly instantaneous torque that pushes the vehicle from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds with Boost Mode engaged. The Audi e-tron truly possesses the electric power worthy of the four rings. Intelligent Technology : While extreme temperatures—especially colder temperatures—are believed to deplete EV battery life at a faster rate than normally anticipated5, the intelligent thermal management system of the Audi e-tron helps ensure the battery is kept within is optimal efficiency and performance range of 77-95 degrees Fahrenheit. This revolutionary cooling system separates the battery modules from cooling fluid to help maintain optimal efficiency and enhance performance for the long-term.

The 2019 Audi e-tron is the first of four all-electric models Audi plans to offer in the United States within the next few years. The Audi e-tron will be followed by the Audi e-tron Sportback concept (expected debut in 2019), the Audi e-tron GT and the Audi Q4 e-tron (both expected to enter production in 2020).

“Not For You” was created by Venables Bell & Partners.