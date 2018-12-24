15 M BY MARK KANE

In a single word … expensive. In two words … expensive and difficult.

It seems the lack of a hydrogen infrastructure limits the Hyundai NEXO capabilities.

In a joint review of the Hyundai NEXO, Mr. Mobile [Michael Fisher] and Joshua Vergara, drove the car 900 miles (1,450 km) from San Diego to Sacramento over five days.

The NEXO made a good impression and was considered the best hydrogen fuel cell model so far. (better than Toyota Mirai) It’s got great features and comfort.

With more than 300 miles of range on a tank and 5-minute refuel, it could be a perfect zero-emission car. However, there are only 36 hydrogen stations in California (not even talking about the hydrogen desert in other states). Furthermore, the gap between them sometimes forces one to change the route. That was the case in the review and likely in real life, too.

The other thing is that the cost of refueling was always above $80. NEXO can store up to 6.3 kg of hydrogen and if 1 kg cost more than $16, then, of course, it’s expensive to run. Combined with a price tag between $58,300 and $61,800, the NEXO will not be able to compete with electric cars at similar prices. Those cars have a solid fast-charging infrastructure and a much lower energy cost per mile.

Separate relation from the trip by Joshua Vergara:

