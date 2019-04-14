2019 Geneva Motor Show: EV Tour With Fully Charged
Geneva Motor Show electric vehicle highlights
The 2019 Geneva Motor Show was probably the richest EV show so far (at least in Europe as there is a lot going on in China).
Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith presents many plug-ins at the show, but not all as the number of them is tremendous. It’s expected that next year the stage will be just flooded with EVs.
“Jonny Smith takes us on a tour of the Geneva Motor Show. 5 years ago there may have been one or two cars on display with a plug. Now there are dozens. Next year there will be 100’s. Some are fantasies that will never se the light of day, some are already in production and thankfully Jonny has the experience to tell the difference.”
Models:
00:53 Kia Imagine concept car
04:54 (Smart EQ) Brabus Ultimate E Shadow Edition
06:51 Smart Forease+ concept
10:30 Citroën AMI 1 concept quadricycle/voiture sans permis
12:51 HONDA Honda RC213V Repsol 93 Marquez motorbike (not electric!)
12:58 Italdesign DaVinci concept
14:49 GFG Style Kangaroo Leggera
16:00 Honda ePrototype
16:28 Mercedes Concept EQV
17:27 Mercedes Concept EQC
18:50 Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer
21:14 Renault Twizzy Seat Minimo
23:12 Cupra Formentor concept
24:56 Skoda Vision iV
27:40 Lagonda All-Terrain Concept
32:46 Mazda MX5
33:25 Volkswagen ID. Buggy
35:26 Polestar 2
35:32 Pininfarina Battista
36:34 Peugeot e208
