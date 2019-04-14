1 H BY MARK KANE

Geneva Motor Show electric vehicle highlights

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show was probably the richest EV show so far (at least in Europe as there is a lot going on in China).

Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith presents many plug-ins at the show, but not all as the number of them is tremendous. It’s expected that next year the stage will be just flooded with EVs.

“Jonny Smith takes us on a tour of the Geneva Motor Show. 5 years ago there may have been one or two cars on display with a plug. Now there are dozens. Next year there will be 100’s. Some are fantasies that will never se the light of day, some are already in production and thankfully Jonny has the experience to tell the difference.”

Models: