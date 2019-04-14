  1. Home
  2019 Geneva Motor Show: EV Tour With Fully Charged

2019 Geneva Motor Show: EV Tour With Fully Charged

BY MARK KANE

Geneva Motor Show electric vehicle highlights

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show was probably the richest EV show so far (at least in Europe as there is a lot going on in China).

Fully Charged’s Jonny Smith presents many plug-ins at the show, but not all as the number of them is tremendous. It’s expected that next year the stage will be just flooded with EVs.

“Jonny Smith takes us on a tour of the Geneva Motor Show. 5 years ago there may have been one or two cars on display with a plug. Now there are dozens. Next year there will be 100’s. Some are fantasies that will never se the light of day, some are already in production and thankfully Jonny has the experience to tell the difference.”

Models:

00:53 Kia Imagine concept car

04:54 (Smart EQ) Brabus Ultimate E Shadow Edition

06:51 Smart Forease+ concept

10:30 Citroën AMI 1 concept quadricycle/voiture sans permis

12:51 HONDA Honda RC213V Repsol 93 Marquez motorbike (not electric!)

12:58 Italdesign DaVinci concept

14:49 GFG Style Kangaroo Leggera

16:00 Honda ePrototype

16:28 Mercedes Concept EQV

17:27 Mercedes Concept EQC

18:50 Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer

21:14 Renault Twizzy Seat Minimo

23:12 Cupra Formentor concept

24:56 Skoda Vision iV

27:40 Lagonda All-Terrain Concept

32:46 Mazda MX5

33:25 Volkswagen ID. Buggy

35:26 Polestar 2

35:32 Pininfarina Battista

36:34 Peugeot e208

