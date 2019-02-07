2019 Chevy Bolt EV Test Drive Review In Canadian Winter: Video

48 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

A winter drive in the Great White North.

Not exactly the ideal location for testing an electric car, since cold weather impacts performance and range. However, driving in winter is a reality for many of us EV owners right now, so let’s get right to it.

For 2019, Chevy left the Bolt largely unchanged. A few new colors entered the palette, including Shock Green, as well as some minor tweaks, which we’ve listed below:

Addition of a new smartphone interface for vehicle entry, start and operation exclusively for fleet orders only; late availability

Addition of Tire Fill Alert

Newfound availability of Driver Confidence II Package on LT model. Previously, the package was only available on the Premier trim level. The package includes:

Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Alert

Following Distance Indicator

Front Pedestrian Braking

What’s the slightly updated 2019 Chevrolet Bolt like to drive? How does it fare in Canada in the winter?

You’ll find out in this new video test drive review here.

Video description: