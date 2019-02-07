2019 Chevy Bolt EV Test Drive Review In Canadian Winter: Video
A winter drive in the Great White North.
Not exactly the ideal location for testing an electric car, since cold weather impacts performance and range. However, driving in winter is a reality for many of us EV owners right now, so let’s get right to it.
For 2019, Chevy left the Bolt largely unchanged. A few new colors entered the palette, including Shock Green, as well as some minor tweaks, which we’ve listed below:
- Addition of a new smartphone interface for vehicle entry, start and operation exclusively for fleet orders only; late availability
- Addition of Tire Fill Alert
- Newfound availability of Driver Confidence II Package on LT model. Previously, the package was only available on the Premier trim level. The package includes:
- Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Pedestrian Braking
What’s the slightly updated 2019 Chevrolet Bolt like to drive? How does it fare in Canada in the winter?
You’ll find out in this new video test drive review here.
Video description:
Jason takes the 2019 Chevy Bolt Premier for a spin. In the snow.
2 Comments on "2019 Chevy Bolt EV Test Drive Review In Canadian Winter: Video"
Wow, a harsh review and where’s the winter driving handling? Jason mentions it briefly and shows one quick example. For the headline of this article, it should be changed to “Why did I buy the Bolt when it really is not that good to me?”
2019 Bolt EV has 2 additional features:
– two separate buttons for heat vs. cool
– ability to control battery charging: minimum and maximum