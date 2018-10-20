The Veitis EV-Twin Is A Cool Electric Bobber

Steve Smith got tired of having to drain all the fuel from his 1953 BSA Bantam every time he brought it on board his luxury yacht. This may seem like a first-world problem, but after developing an electric drivetrain for his BSA that he could load and unload with ease, people who saw it wanted to buy one for themselves. The end result is an all-new electric bike, the Veitis Ev-Twin.

The Ev-Twin is an attractive retro-looking bobber. True to its name, the electric motor really looks like a gasoline V-twin, an engine appropriate to this type of bike. It even looks like a hardtail design, but the rear is actually suspended by a shock absorber mounted underneath the seat. A round headlight, bar-end turn signals, and a classically styled “gas tank” complete the look. While most electric bikes have an edgy futuristic look, the Ev-Twin is just the opposite, and I think it’s one of the best looking electric bikes I’ve seen. (Then again, my taste is strange. I ride a Honda PC800, for crying out loud.)

Despite its classic looks, it’s a thoroughly modern bike under the skin. It’s hand-built in Britain with as many British components as Veitis can find. The Ev-Twin uses high-tensile Reynolds 631 tubing for the frame, adjustable forks, K-Tech shocks, Motogadget electronics, and Billet World custom components. The electric motor is easy to ride, and its maximum power output of 11 kilowatts is equivalent to a 125cc motor, making the Ev-Twin legal to ride on a British provisional license. Yet the Ev-Twin is still capable of a top speed of 70 miles per hour. It has a maximum range of 100 miles, and will recharge in three hours and forty-five minutes.

This is a cool ride, but it will be quite limited and exclusive. Veitis expects to make just 50 during the first year of production, and the Ev-Twin will cost £40,000, about $51,000. That’s a pricey little bobber, but considering that it was designed by and for luxury yachters, the price will likely not be an object for its intended market.