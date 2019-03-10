VDL Receives Order For 43 Electric Buses In The Netherlands

1 H BY MARK KANE

The Netherlands pushes forward with bus electrification

VDL Bus & Coach got another significant order for electric buses in the Netherlands. 43 Citeas Electric are to be handed to Qbuzz, a returning customer who already has 10 Citeas Electric.

The order consist:

11 VDL Citeas SLFA-180 (288 kWh battery pack, 3-door configuration)

(288 kWh battery pack, 3-door configuration) 32 VDL Citeas SLF-120 Electric (216 kWh battery pack, 2-door configuration)

Both models will be equipped with the pantograph on the roof for fast charging (see photo of the SLF-120 Electric).

Deliveries will start in December 2019. It’s expected that electric buses will reduce the CO2 emissions of the fleet by 90%, which suggests that not many diesel buses will be left in the fleet.

“These e-buses will be deployed from the end of 2019 on city lines in the cities of Emmen, Assen and Groningen. In addition to electrification of bus transport in various major cities in the Netherlands, VDL Bus & Coach is also contributing substantially to making bus transport more sustainable in the Groningen Drenthe concession. This order is a nice addition to the 10 electric articulated VDL Citeas that will serve the Q-link bus lines from the local region to important destinations in the City of Groningen starting in late 2017.”

Managing Director Ard Romers of VDL Bus & Coach Nederland said: