VDL Expands Electric Bus Offer With Citea LLE-115 Electric

23 M BY MARK KANE

EV business is good, so new models coming

Dutch manufacturer VDL Bus & Coach announced further expansion of its electric bus portfolio. After two years since the introduction of the Citea LLE-99 Electric (in the photo), which is a Light Low Entry, 9.9-meter long bus, company will introduce a longer Citea LLE-115 Electric version (11.5 meters).

As always, the new model will be available with various charging options, door configurations and flexible interior solutions.

Standard battery option for Citea LLE-115 Electric will be 180 kWh, which is enough for 100-150 km (62-93 miles) of range in real-world conditions. Charging power reaches 270 kW (1.5C).

“The expansion of the VDL Citea Electric range with the 11.5-metre Light Low Entry Electric is a logical step in making public transport in regional areas more sustainable. The Citea LLE-115 Electric has a higher passenger capacity, with a maximum seating arrangement of 35+4+1. The new length variant is equipped as standard with the 180 kWh battery pack. This makes it possible to achieve an action radius of 100-150 kilometres without any interim recharging. Thanks to the high-quality batteries and smart charging solutions, it is possible to achieve an action radius of up to 500 kilometres per day with interim recharging. In addition to the standard CCS plug, a pantograph can be used for quick charging at up to 270 kW. The 11.5 metre length variant of the Citea Light Low Entry Electric is a nice addition to the VDL electric product range. The electric product range consists of 3 models, namely the Low Floor (also available as the Low Floor Articulated), Low Entry and Light Low Entry. The lengths vary from 9.9 metres to 18.7 metres. This gives the operator a high degree of flexibility and the ability to perfectly match deployment needs and operational preferences.”

So far, several hundred VDL buses covered more than 22 million km.