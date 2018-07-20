52 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Can the Tesla Model 3 Performance zero-to-60-mph time get much better than this?

Now that the Model 3 Performance is available for test drives and some reservation holders have started to take delivery, we’ve seen more reviews and videos surfacing. More specifically, those that talk about the sedan’s quickness. We recently published a few, including one that we timed at 3.5 seconds, along with another from YouTuber Erik Strait (DAErik), in which he reported 3.15 seconds (with a carload of people).

After those initial videos, My Tesla Adventure posted a time of 3.32 seconds on Instagram. There’s no video to go with that claim, but the Tesla blogger shared his VBOX results showing a 3.32-second time, as reported by Teslarati.

Back to the first DAErik video … we wanted to remind you that we were a bit skeptical of the 3.15-second time and there was no VBOX to validate it. Our own Domenick Yoney timed it himself and got 3.56 seconds, which makes more sense being that the car was loaded down with three passengers.

Following My Tesla Adventure’s lead and seemingly in an attempt to validate the Model 3 Performance zero-to-60-mph time, Erik Strait made a few more attempts – this time with the VBOX running. He was in the car alone for these latest tests. Erik notes that the Model 3 is at an 86 percent charge, but still, he’s able to match the 3.32-second time. However, he doesn’t pull off a 3.15. Who knows … with a full charge, perhaps he could have shaved off a bit more time.

What do you think will be the record zero-to-60-mph time for the Tesla Model 3 Performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Courtesy of DAErik on YouTube: