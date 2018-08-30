  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. U.S. Tesla Sales In October 2018 Up By 861%

U.S. Tesla Sales In October 2018 Up By 861%

3 H BY MARK KANE 5

In October 2017, Tesla sold just 2,115 cars. This past October, over 20,000.

It’s not the last month of a quarter, so no one should expect sales of 30,000 electric cars like in September, but even in October Tesla is able to achieve a groundbreaking result of growth of 861% year-over-year.

Our estimates stand at over 20,000 Teslas delivered for the month, and each model noted growth.

  • Model 3 – 17,750
  • Model S – 1,350
  • Model X – 1,225
  • Total: 20,325 (up 861%)
Tesla sales results
Tesla Model 3 Sales Down In October 2018: Still #1 In U.S. For Month
Ford Update: October 2018 U.S. Plug-In EV Sales Report Card
Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Deliveries Underway

Rolling 12-month sales continue to climb up and approaches 150,000.

In the first 10 months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 134,000 BEVs:

  • Model 3 – 95,882
  • Model S – 19,745
  • Model X – 18,800
  • Total: 134,427 (up 261%)

Cumulative sales of all three models is now approaching 300,000:

  • Model S – 137,892
  • Model 3 – 97,654
  • Model X – 58,552
  • Total: 294,098

Categories: Sales, Tesla

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "U.S. Tesla Sales In October 2018 Up By 861%"

newest oldest most voted
Micke Larsson

Nice to see a clear “U.S.” reference first in the headline to know exactly what the article is regarding!

(I complain when it is not clear, sometimes I got to remember to give credit too when it’s done right.)

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Kissa

Come on, compare to q3 first month… you bs is so obvious, that it just causes people to turn away from evs… 🙁

Vote Up3-13Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Ziv

I disagree, Kissa. They clearly stated, “… even in October Tesla is able to achieve a groundbreaking result of growth of 861% year-over-year. ”
Yeah, 3 sales are down from September and some of us had been hoping they would be able keep 3 sales stable/plateaued, but it is worth noting that last October there were very few 3’s sold at all. I take this headline as a reminder to those of us who were a bit disappointed by last months 3 sales figures that the path forward isn’t going to be without bumps, even if our disappointment is not entirely logical.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
scottf200

They were perfectly clear in the first sentence: “It’s not the last month of a quarter, so no one should expect…”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Gasbag

@kissa

What language could they re-state this in that would make it clear to you?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago