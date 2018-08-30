U.S. Tesla Sales In October 2018 Up By 861%
In October 2017, Tesla sold just 2,115 cars. This past October, over 20,000.
It’s not the last month of a quarter, so no one should expect sales of 30,000 electric cars like in September, but even in October Tesla is able to achieve a groundbreaking result of growth of 861% year-over-year.
Our estimates stand at over 20,000 Teslas delivered for the month, and each model noted growth.
- Model 3 – 17,750
- Model S – 1,350
- Model X – 1,225
- Total: 20,325 (up 861%)
Rolling 12-month sales continue to climb up and approaches 150,000.
In the first 10 months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 134,000 BEVs:
- Model 3 – 95,882
- Model S – 19,745
- Model X – 18,800
- Total: 134,427 (up 261%)
Cumulative sales of all three models is now approaching 300,000:
- Model S – 137,892
- Model 3 – 97,654
- Model X – 58,552
- Total: 294,098
Nice to see a clear “U.S.” reference first in the headline to know exactly what the article is regarding!
(I complain when it is not clear, sometimes I got to remember to give credit too when it’s done right.)
Come on, compare to q3 first month… you bs is so obvious, that it just causes people to turn away from evs… 🙁
I disagree, Kissa. They clearly stated, “… even in October Tesla is able to achieve a groundbreaking result of growth of 861% year-over-year. ”
Yeah, 3 sales are down from September and some of us had been hoping they would be able keep 3 sales stable/plateaued, but it is worth noting that last October there were very few 3’s sold at all. I take this headline as a reminder to those of us who were a bit disappointed by last months 3 sales figures that the path forward isn’t going to be without bumps, even if our disappointment is not entirely logical.
They were perfectly clear in the first sentence: “It’s not the last month of a quarter, so no one should expect…”
@kissa
What language could they re-state this in that would make it clear to you?