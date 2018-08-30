U.S. Tesla Sales In October 2018 Up By 861%

3 H BY MARK KANE

In October 2017, Tesla sold just 2,115 cars. This past October, over 20,000.

It’s not the last month of a quarter, so no one should expect sales of 30,000 electric cars like in September, but even in October Tesla is able to achieve a groundbreaking result of growth of 861% year-over-year.

Our estimates stand at over 20,000 Teslas delivered for the month, and each model noted growth.

Model 3 – 17,750



Model S – 1,350



Model X – 1,225

Total: 20,325 (up 861%)

Rolling 12-month sales continue to climb up and approaches 150,000.

In the first 10 months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 134,000 BEVs:

Model 3 – 95,882

Model S – 19,745

Model X – 18,800

Total: 134,427 (up 261%)

Cumulative sales of all three models is now approaching 300,000: