US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: October 2018
No record this time, but growth still is tremendous.
October was a good month for plug-in car sales in the U.S. as according to our own estimations, some 34,094 passenger cars were sold, which translates to growth of 138% year-over-year!
There was no chance to beat September at over 44,000, but that is not the goal (specifics for particular months vary). The most important takeaway is that the pace of growth accelerated from 110% in September to 138% in October.
In October, some 2.5% of new car sales were plug-ins (the 2nd best after nearly 3.1% in September).
U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – October 2018
Total sales during the first ten months of 2018 stand at 268,729 at an average market share of nearly 1.9%.
There was a lot of talk about how Tesla is struggling with production hell in 2017 and in 2018, but just look at how the Tesla Model 3 result compares to the other best-selling models.
The Tesla Model 3 currently represents almost 36% of the total U.S. plug-in car market and together with Model S/X, Tesla takes almost a perfect 50% (in the 10-month period thus far in 2018).
In October, Tesla Model 3 exceeded the Toyota Prius Prime (two generations) on the cumulative sales graph. The Nissan LEAF will be next within two months.
Tesla Model X, on the other hand, caught the Ford Fusion Energi.
Finally, here is the presentation of the automakers closest to losing the federal tax credit (Tesla already entered the countdown for the phase-out of the federal tax credit).
GM probably will sell its 200,000th plug-in in December, but maybe just like in the case of Tesla, the federal tax credit counter will reach 200,000th a month later than anticipated. Reaching 200,000 in early January would be more favorable than in late December, because it enable receipt of the full $7,500 tax credit for 3 more months (compared to just a few days).
10 Comments on "US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: October 2018"
The BMW i3 will probably overtake the Ford C-Max Energi in Q4 of 2019.
It’s easy to overtake a model that is no longer being sold.
Hooray, an updated LOL chart.
Going to be continuing like that for a while.
Come 2021 I think we’ll begin to see the early years as a barely-readable blip.
You’re probably right. Up through last year, all EVs were niche products. This year, the Tesla Model 3 is the first mainstream EV (“mainstream” here defined as one of the 100 best selling vehicles in the country). As more EVs are released in the 2020-2022 year range, we’re likely to see more go mainstream and the early niche years as quite small indeed.
GM’s October sales numbers are here: https://www.gminsidenews.com/forums/f12/gm-october-2018-sales-290495/
TSLA’s R&D spending went from 17% of revenue in 2015 to 5% in q3 2018, are we concerned that lack of R&D spending will lead to slower product releases when it comes to Y, Roadster, Semi, and truck?
Is not the $ value of 5% in Q3, 2018 – Higher, than the $ value of 17% in Q3- 2015? Since it represents a % of a bigger pie!
It looks like the Model 3 will overtake all other vehicles in cumulative US sales in early to mid Q1-2019. That’s just crazy!
In terms of market share, since most (all?) EVs compete in the sedan category, it would be useful to track that metric as well. Not knowing if any EVs compete as light trucks (Model X maybe?) it appears plug-ins are now about 10 percent of “car” sales. When EV trucks appear, that won’t be such a distinction.
Nice graphs!