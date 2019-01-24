US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: December 2018
About 1,000 plug-in electric cars were sold every day (on average)
The year 2018 is behind us. It was a great year for plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. and also ended perfectly with an all-time record of about 49,900 sales in December (up 91% year-over-year) at a decent 3% market share.
We can be very happy from the progress, as every single month was better compared to the previous year, the market share is getting noticeable and the perspectives are good. Let’s see how the sales results look on the graphs.
U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – December 2018
Total sales for the year 2018 amounted about 361,307 (estimated exclusively by IEVs), which is 80.8% more than a year ago. The average market share almost doubled to 2.1%.
In the case of models rank, we can just repeat: the Tesla Model 3 totally dominated 2018 sales and was the first electric car to exceed 100,000 sales in a year.
Almost 140,000 sales in U.S. (plus thousands in Canada) makes the Model 3 the best selling car globally. Tesla took three places in the top 4 and wasn’t that far taking the top three.
The short bars for other models raises the question of what the automotive industry will do to compete with Tesla.
Here is the car that turned out to be most popular with about 38.7% share of the total U.S. plug-in electric car market.
Some of our readers were waiting for the updated LOL chart and here it is. The Tesla Model 3 is going up like there is no tomorrow. Probably we are just weeks from seeing Model 3 on top of the cumulative sales chart, despite it being the youngest model in Top 10.
Year 2018 seems to be the most successful in history as the growth returned to a level seen only in the early beginning in 2012 or 2013.
And here we are with more than 1.1 million plug-in electric cars sold since December 2010.
In 2019, we expect more than 500,000 to be added with ease.
Thank you so much for keeping track of all these numbers! Job well done!
The ev sales are increasing exponential, just As Tony Seba predicted 8 years ago.. its fun to watch these old YouTube videos, and the comments he got
Cumulative sales chart is amazing, the Model 3 went from nothing to nearly the highest on the chart in a single year 😉 If they had gotten sales ramped up a month earlier it would have flown past the Volt.
How about making a graph that includes ICE vehicles and EV just for comparison of size of the EV market vehicle sales are.
It is too early for that. The PEV market share for 2018 was just 2.1% up from 1.1% in 2017. In terms of vehicles on the road, plug-ins represent a bit less of 0.5% of all pasengers cars in use (or 1/200).
With EV marketshare at its highest of ~3%, it’s pretty easy to imagine what that graph will look like.
But but but… Deloitte says production will outstrip demand at 20% in 2030! /s
Anyone who thinks ICE will be in production at all in 2030 is nuts.
Great job IEV team! Yes that cumulative chart is great. So by that measure, either the Model S or Model 3 is the “most popular” all-electric car in the US, right? That beats out the Leaf, despite that long history. I wonder when that will also apply globally?
And pretty soon Model 3 will be the “most popular” plug-in car in the US. Wow-wee.