U.S. Electric Car Battery Production Is Lacking, Says Expert
BY VANJA KLJAIC
Currently, China’s share of the global Li-ion battery production capacity exceeds 50%.
Even with the escalating U.S.-China trade war, the Chinese share of global Li-ion battery production capacity still exceeds 50% of the market share. In turn, this puts its eight U.S manufacturers – only one of which is completely independent – to shame. And this prompted Jim Greenberger, executive director of the National Alliance of Transportation Batteries (NATTBatt), to warn that the U.S. economic security could be vulnerable to having virtually no homegrown lithium cell-production capability.
“When we started NATTBatt nearly a decade ago,” Greenberger (below, left) says at the recent Battery Show held here, “we said that ‘He who makes the batteries will eventually make the cars.’ So this is…about national economic security.”
Only one U.S based battery manufacturer, Indianapolis-based EnerDel, is completely independent and not owned by any foreign companies. Furthermore, EnerDel also is one of the smallest Li-ion battery makers, with their entire battery production capacity estimated at 200 MWh. All the rest are either wholly or partly foreign-owned or rely on foreign technology to produce their batteries. And this comes as a warning to the current U.S governmental officials, due to the overreliance on foreign battery technology.
For Greenberger, who chairs a Chicago-based trade association that aims to promote advanced-battery industry in North America, spoke to Wards Auto a few days earlier. There, he vocalized his concerns about the current state and the future of the advanced battery industry in the U.S.
“If we are interested in bringing battery manufacturing back to the United States, we are not going to outbid the Chinese. “In fact, I don’t see any prospect that we are going to be willing to make the investment in lithium.”
“My own view is that from a national perspective, we really should be looking at the next generation of battery technology…or non-battery technology…trying to make sufficient public investments to make sure that when those technologies are ready that it is North American companies that will dominate the market,” he says.
“They have simply out-invested us, and they have certain national needs which are driving electrification that are far more urgent than the need for electrification in North America. But at some point, we are going to have to start making public investment in whatever we think the next-generation battery is going to be if we are going to get back in the game.
“Maybe it will be zinc. Maybe it will be solid state or solid lithium. Maybe it will be fuel cells,” Greenberger says. “I would be looking at how to get beyond lithium-ion and making sure that the United States is investing in whatever is going to replace it.”
Furthermore, to make matters even worse, there’s speculation that CATL – China’s largest Li-ion battery maker – which in July announced plans to build a 14-GWh plant in Germany, has its sights set on the U.S as well. This would further make the U.S fall behind on both battery tech and volume, making the world’s biggest economy be put at risk in various aspects. Plainly put, the United States is lagging behind and measures will need to be taken to combat the recent Chinese developments fully.
Source: Wards Auto
31 Comments on "U.S. Electric Car Battery Production Is Lacking, Says Expert"
There is a problem, but this guy is clueless.
The Legacy American car industry chose not to invest in battery technology.
Luckily we have Tesla, and they, unlike you, are not clueless.
For such an expert he certainly uses the word maybe a lot.
It does not have to be the car industry, LG and Samsung don’t make cars.
Yeah Apple has plenty of money. Why don’t they build a GF battery in the US. Seems Trump said Apple told him they were going to invest a trillion in the US after the tax breaks and bringing back the offshore money for 5-10% in taxes.
Hell freezes over before Apple invest in production, or invest money in basic technology like for example IBM. Just look at hardware patents.
They still make tonns of money, using technology other companies have developed. They may give a display made by Samsung or LG their own name, but the product is not special anyway.
That is why I like Tesla, and their will to produce things themselves.
Apple would just have given the manufacturing job to a contract manufacturer.
Trump should have closed all the tax havens in the world. The US would have gotten a lot of extra money to use for infrastructure, education, health and what not. I’m sure a tiny tax haven would have changed their tax situation with a huge carrier outside in their harbour.
Give me 25 seconds, and I will send you a PDF of all the tax cheaters.
Given record dept (www.usdebtclock.org) the richest 1% should pay more.
When Apple used to loan money to pay for saleries, insted of use some of the billions they have stached away – they are clearly showing the problem with huge companies that dodge taxes.
They pay a fraction of what an average middle class worked does (In percent of income).
L.G. makes the Bolt drivetrain.
Tesla’s batteries are produced by Panasonic, a Japanese manufacturer.
I have to agree. All through the article he conflates cells and batteries, and conflates EV batteries with other applications. And somehow manages to avoid mentioning Tesla altogether even though Tesla is currently the world’s largest EV battery producer using their Panasonic cells. And for those not familiar with the technology, yes, Tesla makes their own battery packs.
What is stopping Ford, GM, Fiat, etc.. from building battery plants? Tesla is cranking out tons of batteries and will ramp up to making even more. The legacy car companies are run by idiots who are waiting for the next taxpayer bail out.
They don’t want to take the risk. They just want to buy the product, not caring where or by whom it is made…
Yeah and Trump blames other countries for the deficit when it’s US companies that don’t invest in America. Maybe the problem is US companies not foreign countries for the trade deficit
They just want to make the metal sheets
Panasonic is far and away the dominant US cell producer, making ~20 GWh/year at Tesla’s GF and still ramping.
How does a CATL factory in the US “make matters worse”?
Does this report claim that the Russian investment made by Boris Zingarevich in EnerDel several years back has pulled out? Not surprising but this is the first I heard of it. We are still driving our Think City EVs with EnerDel batteries every day. We drove over a hundred miles just yesterday in them…
Well the GOP fought against Obama in supporting the solar industry. China invested heavily in solar. I don’t see this administration supporting battery manufacturing or renewable energy.
The administration talks about losing manufacturing jobs to China and blames trade deficits on others. Ignoring the fact renewable energy is the future which is creating more jobs than any industry. Yet he still wants to provide additional subsides to coal and nuclear power.
Obama “supported” the solar industry by giving large amounts of taxpayer money to companies designed to rip off the government like Solindra. If the government throws money at the problem, companies will arise whose business model is to get that money.
The problem with Solyndra was it occurred when the country was loosing 600,000 jobs a month. The investment in Solyndra was 500,000. This was one of many projects invested in to get people back to work. Tesla and many other companies received loans at that time and the overall investments made billions. GOP only focused on the one failure.
What’s the Gigafactory, chopped liver? Last I heard, Tesla was an American company, building batteries in America, at a pace and volume like no one else right now.
After thumbs-ing me down, will whoever does so take the time to share what I’m missing? Thanks.
The cell production is done by Panasonic, a Japanese company…
Thanks.
But the batteries are made by Tesla. Cells and batteries are not the same thing.
Tesla received a loan from the Obama administration which they paid years ahead of schedule. Tesla is doing a great job but this administration is doing everything they can to undermine renewable energy. Trying to freeze the CAFE standards rather than keep them where they which increases the MPG required to 52 MPG simply keeps the status quo for ICE rather than getting more EV’s on the road. This may be why legacy auto makers are so slow on scaling up battery and EV production. Right now legacy companies are only talking, talk is cheap.
You are correct. Tesla takes the Panasonic cells and assembles batteries from them for their various products. Tesla IS right now the world’s largest EV battery manufacturer.
I have a neighbor who works at the Nissan battery plant in Smyrna Tennessee. He tells me they can’t make batteries fast enough to meet demand and they are working a lot of mandatory overtime to catch up. Now, that’s just Nissan and just in the US. While the big 3 auto makers in the US whine and complain about EVs to Trump the rest of the world is moving on. Assuming Chinese BEVs will continue to be locked out of the American market, only Tesla and Nissan will be left selling BEVs in the US in five years.
Nope, LG Chem will just keep growing like they are in Michigan with their additional manufacturing capacity.
Tesla and Nissan will be just two of yet many more manufactures building EV cars, trucks, buses, etc.
In the USA!
I hope you are correct.
Another “gotta me made in America” scare. What is Panasonic going to do, ship the gigafactory home to Japan?
Just the profits go to Japan
Cells do not have great margins so this does not worry me.
Only a small part of the GF is used to make cells. Tesla makes batteries from those cells for the Model 3 and stationary power. I think Panasonic still makes the packs for the S and X though.
LG in Michigan is producing, but that is a Korean company.
A cell maker or two will come to the US, when Mercedes and VW start their battery factories in the US.
They will need a fairly local source, to buy the rolls of cell material, which they use to make the pouch cells they use in their batteries.
The contracts will make it enevitable for the cell makers to start production close to the customers.
I’m sure the same will happen when Ford, GM and others start series production of batteries for their EVs.
Unless they import more finished cell units from another battery (not cell) factory.