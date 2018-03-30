UPS To Deploy 35 Arrival Electric Delivery Vans In London And Paris

7 H BY MARK KANE

UPS will trial in London and Paris 35 all-electric delivery vehicles supplied by UK-based Arrival, who earlier delivered the same vehicles to Royal Mail.

The modular, light-weight EVs for UPS will have range of 150 miles (240 km), which is significantly higher than other EVs currently in service, according to UPS.

The Arrival EVs are also the first purpose-built electric delivery vehicles to UPS’ specifications – UPS has been engaged in development of prototypes of different sizes since 2016.

First units to be deployed on the road before the end of this year.

“The vehicles will also come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that help to improve safety and reduce driver fatigue. These features, combined with a highly advanced vehicle display provide the driver with an intelligent and connected vehicle.”

Luke Wake, international director for automotive engineering in the advanced technology group at UPS said:

“UPS is working with ARRIVAL here in the UK because their smart electric vehicles are helping to reduce dependency on fossil fuel. This is a pioneering collaboration that helps UPS develop new ways to reduce our emissions. UPS is marshaling its global scale to encourage innovation within the automotive industry. We are helping to drive demand for these disruptive technologies. The result is a safer and cleaner fleet for the communities in which we deliver.”

Denis Sverdlov, CEO of ARRIVAL said:

“We’re excited to collaborate with UPS to create an affordable, modular, fully electric delivery vehicle designed to make deliveries in our busy cities clean and quiet. With its unique, wrap-around front window the driver has a much wider field of view that improves not only the safety of the driver but also that of cyclists and pedestrians.”

Peter Harris, director for sustainability at UPS Europe said: