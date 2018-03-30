  1. Home
  3. UPS To Deploy 35 Arrival Electric Delivery Vans In London And Paris

BY MARK KANE

UPS will trial in London and Paris 35 all-electric delivery vehicles supplied by UK-based Arrival, who earlier delivered the same vehicles to Royal Mail.

The modular, light-weight EVs for UPS will have range of 150 miles (240 km), which is significantly higher than other EVs currently in service, according to UPS.

The Arrival EVs are also the first purpose-built electric delivery vehicles to UPS’ specifications – UPS has been engaged in development of prototypes of different sizes since 2016.

Read Also – UPS Orders 125 Tesla Semis

First units to be deployed on the road before the end of this year.

“The vehicles will also come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that help to improve safety and reduce driver fatigue. These features, combined with a highly advanced vehicle display provide the driver with an intelligent and connected vehicle.”

Luke Wake, international director for automotive engineering in the advanced technology group at UPS said:

Royal Mail’s electric vehicle

“UPS is working with ARRIVAL here in the UK because their smart electric vehicles are helping to reduce dependency on fossil fuel. This is a pioneering collaboration that helps UPS develop new ways to reduce our emissions. UPS is marshaling its global scale to encourage innovation within the automotive industry. We are helping to drive demand for these disruptive technologies. The result is a safer and cleaner fleet for the communities in which we deliver.”

Denis Sverdlov, CEO of ARRIVAL said:

“We’re excited to collaborate with UPS to create an affordable, modular, fully electric delivery vehicle designed to make deliveries in our busy cities clean and quiet. With its unique, wrap-around front window the driver has a much wider field of view that improves not only the safety of the driver but also that of cyclists and pedestrians.”

Peter Harris, director for sustainability at UPS Europe said:

“This initiative will help UPS attain its global carbon reduction goals for the company’s facilities and fleets. We will continue working with our partners, communities and customers to spark innovation, thus leading the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

11 Comments on "UPS To Deploy 35 Arrival Electric Delivery Vans In London And Paris"

TM

Where are they building these?

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Leeper

Banbury Oxfordshire England according to their Wikipedia page.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
yo

The coolest looking vans on the road…

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Kosh

Yes, SO much better looking than that Workforce vans UPS uses in the states.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Kdawg

That’s what I was going to post. Very futuristic. I like 🙂

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Benz

How about adding more doors, windows and seats?

Could be a nice mini-bus EV.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
BoltUp

Food truck!

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Ambulator

Put a package into a nice seat, give it a good view, and i’m sure you will get happier packages to your customers.

I suppose you missed that these are being built to United Parcel Service specifications.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Brandon

I can’t find anywhere where the battery kWh size is stated. Anyone know?? I search online some…

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Don Zenga

Excellent job UPS. Hope USPS also buys vans like this.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
101101

These are beautiful. Was thinking they should slope the glass but then realized that might add to air conditioning and build costs.
They should cover these in solar cells (sonos style) and also sell to these to the public. I think this is what the future of almost all vehicles looks like. This is also Tesla’s micro bus.

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago