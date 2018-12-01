UPS Teams With Thor For Electric Trucks

4 H BY MARK KANE

UPS will test an all-electric class 6 delivery truck from Thor Trucks

The medium-duty truck is the second vehicle under development by Thor, which began with the semi-truck ET-One. According to company’s website, the range of the delivery truck is to be over 200 miles.

In the case of UPS, the first prototype that will be deployed later this year in Los Angeles will come with a range of 100 miles, which would be similar to many other EVs tested by UPS (ARRIVAL, Daimler, Tesla, Workhorse and others).

The six-month test will give UPS an answer to whether the Thor-developed battery EV delivery truck beats competitors and, if so, UPS will place volume orders.

“UPS continues to work with a range of companies to test and deploy promising alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles that will help it meet its sustainability goals. Electric vehicles, and the charging infrastructure needed to support them, play a critical role in UPS’s vision for its fleet of the future. The Thor electric delivery truck will have a driving range of approximately 100 miles powered by a Thor-designed and built battery that will be lightweight, durable and allow long-range driving distances. For six months, UPS will test the medium-duty electric delivery truck as part of its fleet. Testing will include off-road evaluation to address durability, battery capacity, technical integration, engineering and any items found during on-road testing. Depending on the success of the deployment, UPS may make additional purchases of the electric vehicle.”

Carlton Rose, president, global fleet maintenance and engineering for UPS said:

“UPS believes in the future of commercial electric vehicles. We want to support the research needed to make advances and the companies developing those innovative products. Performance is critical in our fleet. We are excited to get this vehicle on the road to test how it handles routes in and around Los Angeles.”

Dakota Semler, co-founder and CEO of Thor Trucks said: