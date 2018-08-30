Let’s Take An Up-Close Look At The Mercedes EQC: Includes Cutaways

5 H BY MARK KANE

Here’s a quick look at the Mercedes-Benz EQC exterior, interior and cutaways, live from the reveal.

In one of its latest episodes, JerryRigEverything takes us to the unveiling event of Mercedes-Benz EQC in Sweden, presenting – besides the usual exterior and interior shots – some very interesting cutaways of the entire car.

Battery pack, pouch cells and dual-motor powertrain were shown, which is always interesting when a new model comes out (in fact the EQC has still one more year before launch).

According to JerryRigEverything, folks familiar with Mercedes-Benz will feel right at home in the EQC. There are a couple of new things like the dual screen console and overall style with LED lights everywhere inside & out, but overall it’s a Mercedes and with a major brand on board with BEVs, perhaps even more consumers will be interested in making the switch to electric.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)