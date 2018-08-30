Let’s Take An Up-Close Look At The Mercedes EQC: Includes Cutaways

  1. Home
Here’s a quick look at the Mercedes-Benz EQC exterior, interior and cutaways, live from the reveal.

In one of its latest episodes, JerryRigEverything takes us to the unveiling event of Mercedes-Benz EQC in Sweden, presenting – besides the usual exterior and interior shots – some very interesting cutaways of the entire car.

Battery pack, pouch cells and dual-motor powertrain were shown, which is always interesting when a new model comes out (in fact the EQC has still one more year before launch).

According to JerryRigEverything, folks familiar with Mercedes-Benz will feel right at home in the EQC. There are a couple of new things like the dual screen console and overall style with LED lights everywhere inside & out, but overall it’s a Mercedes and with a major brand on board with BEVs, perhaps even more consumers will be interested in making the switch to electric.

First look inside the Electric Mercedes! – Should Tesla Be Worried?

The Mercedes EQC brings a new level of competition to the Electric Vehicle marketplace. Mercedes has a massive 130 year head start building cars… BUT are brand new walking into the electric car industry, heavily dominated by Tesla. Will they be able to stand out? Lets jump into the details. This video will help you decide between an All electric Mercedes, or a Tesla. Come along as we take a First Look inside the All New Electric Mercedes EQC.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

  • dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
  • system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
  • 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
  • top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
  • 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
  • more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
  • DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
  • AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
  • towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
iamata

130 yrs of Building Cars….Not Very Impressive……….. Tesla’s Body Panels are Just Fine ! …………. Mercedes is Far Behind Tesla & have Much to Learn About Electric Cars……….If you want the BEST EV …., You Buy a Tesla & NOT a Compliance Mercedes EV Car …IMO !

3 hours ago
Hauer

Thought experiment:
Imagine THIS as a Tesla product for announced for 2019/2020. same specs.
What would be your reaction?

I would be shocked. And not in a good way.

1 hour ago
reader

However, it will come with functioning safety equipment, door handles, doors that open. Interior that is actually luxury and other weird things that people expect from luxury cars

43 minutes ago
Lou Grinzo
“… and with a major brand on board with BEVs, perhaps even more consumers will be interested in making the switch to electric.” Excuse me? Of course it will entice more consumers. As I keep saying here, buying a Tesla has costs beyond money. Many customers are simply not willing to buy something that expensive from a company without a long history, a company they’ve never dealt with, one that has an increasingly (ahem) colorful image thanks to Musk, and in many cases one that doesn’t have a store or service center within comfortable range. Oh, and if you want a Model 3, one you have to wait a long time to get. And all this is on top of (gasp!) buying a car that runs on electricity instead of good ol’ gasoline. Yes, a lot of people are not just willing to accept that degree of difference, but actually embrace it. The still huge reservation list for the Model 3 proves that. But I’d bet that a lot more people are not willing to sign up for it and they buy a Bolt or Leaf or simply throw in the towel and buy another ICE vehicle and tell themselves… Read more »
1 hour ago
DAVID

” 250 to 300 mile range” Bahahahaaaaaaaaa

5 minutes ago