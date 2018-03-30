Watch Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 & S On The Track

43 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Here’s a quick peek at a few modified Tesla sedan siblings out enjoying the raceway.

This time we get to see not only one of Unplugged Performance’s Tesla Model 3 demos, but also the company’s specced out Tesla Model S sedan tackling the track. And, by track, we’re not referring to the old drag strip. Instead, this demo-car testing takes place on a winding circuit at Buttonwillow Raceway Park in California, between Los Angeles and Sacramento.

With this quick clip, it’s really all about the landscape, the scenery, and the top-notch videography. Of course, it’s all about the handsome Tesla sedans as well. If you’re a Tesla fan, it’s sure to evoke a smile.