University of Georgia Orders 20 Proterra Electric Buses

1 H BY MARK KANE

Another university is switching to electric buses

The University of Georgia will have one of the largest fleets of electric buses in the U.S. – 20 40-foot Proterra Catalyst E2 with DuoPower drivetrain were ordered using $10 million grant from the GO! Transit Capital Program administered by Georgia’s State Road and Tollway Authority.

According to the press release, over the vehicles’ 12-year lifespan the fleet will displace more than 2,500,000 gallons of diesel and eliminate over 4,500,000 pounds of carbon emissions annually.

Beside buses, the campus will get 14 DC fast chargers (125 kW Proterra PCS). The DuoPower version is equipped with two electric motors for better performance.

Proterra 40′ Catalyst E2 with DuoPower drivetrain:

features two electric motors

system output: 510 horsepower

accelerates from 0-20 mph (32 km/h) in about 5 seconds

achieving an industry-leading 24.6 MPGe

the DuoPower drivetrain can propel a bus up a 26 percent grade

More about the order:

“The University of Georgia offers free rides for students, faculty and visitors with an average daily ridership of about 40,000. After receiving a $10 million grant from the GO! Transit Capital Program administered by Georgia’s State Road and Tollway Authority, the University of Georgia evaluated and tested electric bus technology to ensure students, faculty, staff and visitors received the best electric bus possible. The state of Georgia underwent a similar testing and review process and selected Proterra as a statewide vendor for electric buses, which allowed the University of Georgia to procure the 20 buses under a statewide contract.All of the University of Georgia’s Catalyst E2 buses will be powered by the Proterra DuoPower drivetrain, which delivers twice the horsepower and five times the efficiency of a standard diesel engine. The DuoPower drivetrain features two electric motors that deliver an impressive 510 horsepower, accelerating a Catalyst bus from 0-20 mph in about five seconds, while also achieving an industry-leading 24.6 MPGe. In addition, the DuoPower drivetrain can propel a bus up a 26 percent grade, making it an ideal option for routes with steep hills. By combining the DuoPower drivetrain with Proterra’s market-leading battery technology and lightweight composite bus body, the Catalyst vehicle provides unparalleled performance. With this order, the University of Georgia joins colleges and universities nationwide that are moving to battery-electric campus buses. Proterra has sold its Catalyst buses to StarMetro/Florida State University, University of Montana, Duke University and Alabama A&M University.”

Proterra CEO Ryan Popple said: