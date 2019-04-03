United States Postal Service Tests Cummins-Powered All-Electric Vehicles

46 M BY MARK KANE

USPS launched another EV test with Cummins

This Spring the United States Postal Service (USPS) in California starts a pilot program to test Cummins-powered all-electric delivery vans. Earlier we reported also about EVs from Motiv Power Systems.

In the case of Cummins, in total eight delivery vans with a range of about 85 miles (137 km) (a full load on urban drive cycles) will be demonstrated thanks to a grant from CARB. Range is high enough to cover USPS routes and then a full charge takes eight hours using standard J1772 Level 2 station.

It’s anticipated that at some point in the future, the USPS will mature to purchase all-electric vehicles in volume (which could be thousands).

“The pilot program, made possible by a grant from the California Air Resources Board to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) and administered by CALSTART, will place the zero-emission vehicles in Fresno and Stockton. Cummins will also provide operator training, vehicle support and data collection to support the program.” “The eight Cummins-powered vans will be in service by March 31, 2019. The vans have an all-electric range up to 85 miles with a full load on urban drive cycles typical of USPS collection vehicles. The direct drive architecture provides improved performance over the gasoline-powered version in critical areas of power and efficiency. The vans use the same charging system as passenger electric vehicles (SAE J1772 Level 2) and can reach a full charge in about eight hours, making overnight charging a viable option.” “In 2017, Cummins announced its commitment to invest $500 million in electrification across many applications, markets and regions over a period of three years. Cummins Electrified Power business’ 200 engineers are solely focused on inventing electrified power solutions for its customers. In 2018, the company announced partnerships and collaborations with on- and off-highway OEMs who are working on electrification solutions in products ranging from bus to medium duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, excavators and drayage trucks.”

Julie Furber, Vice President – Electrified Power, Cummins said:

“We’re excited to provide the US Postal Service with these fully-electric vehicles for demonstration and testing. Cummins has a storied history of providing dependable, quality innovations to help power a world that is always on. This program demonstrates our ability to help customers do real work in the real world. Cummins is committed to continue as the leading power supplier in all the markets we serve. As infrastructure and customer demand evolve, we’ll have the right technology at the right time.”

Tests in Canada

Cummins was previously also testing electric delivery vans with Purolator in Ottawa, Canada:

“The truck has logged about 5,304 km (3,296 miles) in field testing and another 6,000 km (3,728 miles) during development testing. On average, it has run about 35 km (21 miles) per day in temperatures ranging from 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) earlier this year to 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) over the summer.”

From the video description (October 2018):