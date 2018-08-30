Tech Forum Takes Us Under The Rear Seat Of Tesla Model 3

  1. Home
2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 continues to be the most popular and most explored electric car on the market

Tech Forum recently presented Model 3 rear seat removal and looking behind the trunk lining, which may be interesting especially for those who are considering some modifications or tuning.

Aside from that, general users can check out where the emergency charging inlet opener is located.

Brief description of key components and connectors included:

