Ultimate Tesla Model 3 Drag Race Video: Performance, DM, LR & MR

27 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Line ’em up!

It’s time for some Tesla Model 3 versus Model 3 racing action.

This particular Tesla drag race features not 1, not 2 or even 3, but rather 4 Model 3s racing against each other. There’s the Model 3 Performance, as well as the Model 3 dual-motor and even the Long Range and Mid Range versions of the 3 featured here.

The actual video is a bit difficult to follow, since it’s not immediately clear which version is which. However, as the description states below, the finishing order is pretty much as expected. The Performance Model 3 easily takes the win.

Though we do enjoy this video featuring all Model 3s, a previous Tesla family race was even more exciting. That one even showcased the original Tesla Roadster.

Video description: