UK To Host World’s First Zero Emissions Car Summit

3 H BY JAMES FOSSDYKE

Convention will take place at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Birmingham is set to hold the world’s first zero-emission vehicle summit as governments come together to fight to improve global air quality.

The convention will bring policy makers and industry experts together after a pledge from prime minister Theresa May at the One Planet event in Paris.

The announcement is part of the UK government’s so-called ‘mission’ to put the country at the forefront of zero-emission vehicle development, along with its pledge to ban conventional internal combustion engines by 2040.

According to the Department for Transport, the summit will be held on 11 September 2018, the day before the Low-Carbon Vehicle Show.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: ‘The government is committed to meeting our climate change targets and cleaning up our air and to help achieve that we are investing £1.5 billion in ultra-low emission vehicles by 2021, of which many will be leased through car leasing experts such as Fulton Leasing.

‘This ground-breaking event shows Britain leading the way in developing the new technology that will create new jobs and help improve the air we breathe.

‘And with a proud history in pioneering vehicle manufacturing, Birmingham is exactly the right location to showcase the innovations of the future.’

Business secretary Greg Clark said: ‘The Midlands has a rich automotive heritage and the growth of high-tech manufacturing across the region continues to drive investment into the region, produce highly skilled jobs and boost economic growth – making it an ideal place to lead the world in zero emission vehicles.

‘Our modern industrial strategy sets out plans for the transition to ultra-low and zero emissions vehicle technology and this summit, bringing together global leaders in the green vehicle revolution, is an important step on the road to making that ambition a reality.’