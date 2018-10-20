UC Davis To Study How To Integrate EVs Using 10 BMW i3

4 H BY MARK KANE

It’s time to make use of those used electric cars

The University of California, Davis, launched an 18-month project with 10 pre-owned BMW i3 (2015-2016) to examine electric vehicle fleet integration using the campus as a living lab.

Eight i3 will be available for UC Davis faculty and staff to rent through the campus’s UC Drive program. The other two will be used by project researchers. Each of i3 will replace a gasoline car in the fleet. Range of EVs is estimated at 80-90 miles.

The project concern four areas:

electrification of campus fleet

to learn how fleets can incorporate used electric vehicles (more affordable than new)

to learn more about how to integrate electric vehicles with the grid

understanding users and their experience with the vehicles