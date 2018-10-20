UC Davis To Study How To Integrate EVs Using 10 BMW i3
It’s time to make use of those used electric cars
The University of California, Davis, launched an 18-month project with 10 pre-owned BMW i3 (2015-2016) to examine electric vehicle fleet integration using the campus as a living lab.
Eight i3 will be available for UC Davis faculty and staff to rent through the campus’s UC Drive program. The other two will be used by project researchers. Each of i3 will replace a gasoline car in the fleet. Range of EVs is estimated at 80-90 miles.
The project concern four areas:
- electrification of campus fleet
- to learn how fleets can incorporate used electric vehicles (more affordable than new)
- to learn more about how to integrate electric vehicles with the grid
- understanding users and their experience with the vehicles
“Center researchers will be conducting education and outreach with campus departments and UC Drive participants to teach them how the cars work. They will also conduct surveys to determine how people’s opinions change about electric vehicles before and after driving one.”
Not sure why with all of the government subsidies given on early EVs, there wasn’t some requirement that they find their way to parks, cities and campuses. Hopefully there will be a second smarter rebate program.
A pet project sponsored by tax payers money that produce no feasible results for the financial health of the society?!
By the time this study is over the results will already be outdated and worthless since by then the used EV market will mostly be EVs with 150-200+ miles of range.