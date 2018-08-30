Watch How Uber Riders React To Tesla Model 3

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

This isn’t a Ludicrous Mode reaction video.

The launch of the dual motor Performance version of the Tesla Model S brought us lots and lots of reaction videos — footage from inside the cabin of the sedan while passengers were treated to the sort of acceleration that had previously only been available to owners of supercars. They were a lot of fun. Now, there’s a reaction video featuring the mid-size Model 3 (above), but the premise is a bit different.

Instead of surprising unsuspecting passengers with incredible feats of brute torque, the aim here is to see how random Uber customers react to the car — it’s interior design, the ride quality, and, ok, maybe there’s a bit of acceleration reaction in there too (though, this appears to be a rear-wheel-drive Model 3, and so lacks the 3.5 second 0-to-60 punch of Performance version). Some of them also get to experience Autopilot for the first time.

The driver and owner of the car is Andy Slye who, it seems, is a YouTuber (and Uber driver) living in the Louisville, Kentucky area. As his passengers get in, they can’t help but notice the multiple cameras installed on the car, so we have to assume that they’re cool with being filmed. As they get in, initial reactions range from “Oh my gosh, how freaking cool is this?” to ” I feel like I’m in my living room” to a more nonchalant, “Really nice. A lot of leg room.”

As the five-minute video progresses we cycle through reactions to various aspects of the passenger’s experiences, culminating with a final response to the question, “So, what did you think of the car?” We’re not going to give away the ending, and we can’t tell you if some responses ended up on the cutting room floor. We will say, though, we suspect Slye may have made a few sales for his efforts.

Source: YouTube