U.S. Tesla Sales In November 2018 Up By 592%
Tesla sells more EVs in the U.S. than all other manufacturers combined
In November, Tesla sold in the U.S. approximately 24,600 electric cars (InsideEVs’ estimation), which is the second-best monthly result ever. Annual growth rate hit a remarkable 592%!
Our estimates stand at:
- Model 3 – 18,650
- Model X – 3,200
- Model S – 2,750
- Total: 24,600 (up 592%)
The rolling 12-month Tesla sales tally in the U.S. increased to 178,000.
In the first 11 months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 159,000 BEVs:
- Model 3 – 114,532
- Model S – 22,495
- Model X – 22,000
- Total: 159,027 (up 290% from 40,812)
Cumulative sales of all three models is now exceeding 300,000:
- Model S – 140,642
- Model 3 – 116,304
- Model X – 61,752
- Total: 318,698
As you can see below, since Model 3 is delivered in volume, Tesla controls the majority of the plug-in market in the U.S. and absolutely dominates the all-electric segment.
Tesla’s share of plug-in car sales in the U.S:
- July – 57%
- August – 64%
- September – 67%
- October – 60%
- November – 56%
18 Comments on "U.S. Tesla Sales In November 2018 Up By 592%"
Tesla is absolutely the dominate OEM of compelling, long-range Electric Vehicles in the mid-high end range well supported by a Tesla ecosystem.
Worldwide, BYD Is the only real competitor in the plug-in segment, but it seems the Model 3 will push Tesla to the first place this year, after trailing close behind BYD in 2016 and 2017. Again it will be a close call in 2018.
BYD is not a competitor to Tesla. Up to this time, there have been NO competitors to Tesla, save maybe rimac.
The first real competitor to Tesla will be from Porsche. Maybe, just maybe, Jag is a competitor. It is hard to tell yet. But Porsche will have taycan out next year. That is a real competitor.
As to BYD EVs, they still sell low-end stuff for top dollars. That is why the majority of their sales remain ICE.
Imo all other «lyxury» brands is Teslas competitors
And what we see is Tesla taking a big bite of the segments they enter
For the time being it is the big and medium sedan market Tesla is eating..
Can hardly wait to see when Elon launch a compact suv and a pickup truck
And I want to see the share of the BEV market that Tesla holds. Because Tesla is not in the same segment with ‘hybrids’ and is not competing with any hybrid models dragging around old school ICE components.
I think Jaguar can’t be a competitor. The bare numbers of the iPace in consumption, range and charging speed are so far off the Tesla performance.
I have a hard time believing that BYD is any kind of serious competitor given that the build quality of Chinese cars is reputed to be horrible.
Also, I’m unaware of BYD passing any US safety tests.
They are also dominant.
Time for an updated LOL Chart, the one that shows cumulative US sales by model.
Can we please get a chart comparing Tesla car models to all cars being sold in the US? I think Tesla is big enough now
Model US US LY % Change YTD YTD LY % Change
Tesla Model 3 17,750 145 12,141.4% 96,417 262 36,700.4%
Volvo 90-Series 586 1,178 -50.3% 6,689 8,413 -20.5%
Infiniti Q70 302 378 -20.1% 3,778 4,986 -24.2%
Lincoln Continental 578 996 -42.0% 6,912 9,873 -30.0%
Acura RLX 139 99 40.4% 1,556 922 68.8%
Audi A6 47 1,217 -96.1% 5,821 12,994 -55.2%
Mercedes-Benz E / CLS-Class 4,186 4,681 -10.6% 36,201 37,037 -2.3%
Lincoln MKZ 1,617 2,211 -26.9% 16,538 23,155 -28.6%
Lincoln MKS 0 0 0.0% 0 153 -100.0%
Lexus GS 387 558 -30.6% 5,545 6,118 -9.4%
Lexus ES 4,531 3,365 34.7% 38,875 42,440 -8.4%
Jaguar XF 171 469 -63.5% 1,944 3,813 -49.0%
BMW 5-Series 3,729 3,396 9.8% 34,910 31,913 9.4%
Audi A7 55 465 -88.2% 1,959 3,904 -49.8%
Total 34,078 Total 19,158 Total 257,145 Total 185,983
Here is some raw data, if you want a chart, make one.
The Chevrolet Volt is still the all-time top selling plug-in car in the U.S. with just over 150,000 units by the end of November. But it seems it will lose the crown before the end of production next March. Even though the Model S is closer, my bet is the Model S wii surpass both by the end of February 2019.
Oops! I mean the Model 3 will become tha all-time best selling plug-in by February.
Note that the Volt started sales in Dec 2010!! GM drivetrain has not progressed much into other vehicles. A waste.
That’s a very safe bet. Most likely Model 3 will take that crown this month.
I don’t know – 34,000 is going to be hard to hit. 28k maybe
Mr. Bob Lutz we are craving for your insight of how Tesla WILL FAIL.
We miss the comedy show, please come and give your insights
Bob L. Tesla acts like they are the only ones that can electric cars.
Me. They are not acting.