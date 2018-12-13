U.S. Tesla Sales In November 2018 Up By 592%

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla sells more EVs in the U.S. than all other manufacturers combined

In November, Tesla sold in the U.S. approximately 24,600 electric cars (InsideEVs’ estimation), which is the second-best monthly result ever. Annual growth rate hit a remarkable 592%!

Our estimates stand at:

Model 3 – 18,650



Model X – 3,200

Model S – 2,750



Total: 24,600 (up 592%)

The rolling 12-month Tesla sales tally in the U.S. increased to 178,000.

In the first 11 months of 2018, Tesla delivered over 159,000 BEVs:

Model 3 – 114,532

Model S – 22,495

Model X – 22,000

Total: 159,027 (up 290% from 40,812)

Cumulative sales of all three models is now exceeding 300,000:

Model S – 140,642



Model 3 – 116,304



Model X – 61,752

Total: 318,698

As you can see below, since Model 3 is delivered in volume, Tesla controls the majority of the plug-in market in the U.S. and absolutely dominates the all-electric segment.

Tesla’s share of plug-in car sales in the U.S: