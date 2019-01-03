U.S. Tesla Sales In December 2018 Up By 249%
More than 25,000 Model 3 and Over 7,000 S/X is outstanding
In December, Tesla set its new monthly sales record in U.S. with roughly 32,600 electric cars delivered (InsideEVs’ estimation), which is also 249% more than year ago.
Our estimates stand at:
- Model 3 – 25,250 (up 25-times)
- Model X – 4,100 (up 24%)
- Model S – 3,250 (down 35%)
- Total: 32,600 (up 249%)
In effect, the rolling 12-month Tesla sales tally increased to over 191,000.
In 2018, Tesla delivered over 191,627 BEVs:
- Model 3 – 139,782 (up 7788% – just in case you want to know)
- Model S – 25,745 (down 5%)
- Model X – 26,100 (up 22%)
- Total: 191,627 (up 282% from 50,139)
Cumulative sales of all three models is now above 350,000:
- Model S – 143,892
- Model 3 – 141,546
- Model X – 65,852
- Total: 351,298
Next month, the Model 3 will be above the Model S.
Here’s how Tesla sales in the U.S. compare to global results:
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "U.S. Tesla Sales In December 2018 Up By 249%"
Thank you! I had been impatiently waiting for these charts 🙂
A J curve.