U.S. Needs 14 Million Plug-In Cars To Meet Paris Agreement By 2025
Revealed in a report by the progressive policy institute Center for American Progress
The Paris Agreement, set forth as an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is one of the most important documents for our collective futures. It deals with greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance, starting in the year 2020. As of July 2018, 195 UNFCCC members have signed the agreement. A further 179 have become a party to it. The Paris Agreement’s long-term goal is to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels. Furthermore, its aim is to limit the increase to just 1.5 °C globally, as this would substantially reduce the risks and effects of climate change.
The United States – alongside with its western counterparts – is part of the agreement. This means that the most powerful nation in the world needs to adhere to the staples of this agreement, both to complete the goals set forth with it, but also, to be a leading example for other counties. And for the USA, the plug-in vehicle numbers will be one of the biggest goals this nation needs to hit.
And to meet the aforementioned Paris Agreement target goals, it is estimated that the U.S will need to add 14 million new PEVs and more than 330,000 new public charging outlets by the end of 2025 – according to a recent report by the progressive policy institute Center for American Progress. For comparison, the U.S now has just 16,000 public charging outlets. It means the country would have to add a staggering 314,000 of them by 2025, to meet the goal set forth by the agreement.
Furthermore, the report gives us an insight into what particular states can do to enhance their charging infrastructure. It reveals how some states are well on their way in providing public Level 2 and DC fast charging infrastructure needed by 2025, but the country overall needs to make significant strides in order to meet the Paris Agreement goals.
Additionally, according to the authors of this report, only about 50% of the funding needed to deploy adequate public charging facilities through 2025 is available through existing state funding and VW dieselgate settlement funds. Further public and private investments are be needed to close the remaining $2.3 billion gap. Clearly, this will be a tough pill to swallow. But somebody will have to it, no matter who is running the administration in the forthcoming years.
Source: Green Car Congress
35 Comments on "U.S. Needs 14 Million Plug-In Cars To Meet Paris Agreement By 2025"
The U.S. withdrew from the Paris Accords.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/01/climate/trump-paris-climate-agreement.html
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/live/2017/jun/01/donald-trump-paris-climate-agreement-live-news
So the basis of the entire article is flawed. Though I think it was a bad idea, to withdraw from said agreement, writing an article like it is still in force, at least in the U.S. seems a bit odd, to say the least.
The United States will remain (at least formally) as part of the Paris Agreement until the next presidential election at least. This means that all the goals set forth by the agreement are still in effect, no matter what the current administration says. But if you feel the climate change is not real and the U.S. shouldn’t even bother to implement this agreement, then all kudos to you!
“But if you feel the climate change is not real and the U.S. shouldn’t even bother to implement this agreement, then all kudos to you!”
If this is your answer to ffbj than you failed to read his entire post.
US can’t submit intention to withdraw from the climate accords until Nov 4th, 2019 with a 1 year waiting period until Nov 4th, 2020. We are still in fact part of the Climate Accords. Trump is a showman, remember that.
Where to begin…
The Paris Agreement is not “one of the most important documents for our collective future.”
The United States has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, specifically because it punishes countries with higher standards while rewarding polluters. The agreement is a disaster and by the authors’ own admission, does little to address climate change.
US cannot withdraw from the Agreement until 2020.
That is the formal withdrawal. As far as our current administration is concerned we’re out. So saying the USA has to adhere to the agreement is silly. Now, if the next president decides to follow the agreement then meaningful attempts to attain the desired number of charging stations may occur. In the mean time I think private industry will continue to build out the charging infrastructure, just not at the rate the agreement calls for.
Does this analysis factor in the lifecycle of existing BEVs/Plug-ins? By 2025, the first gen Leafs and Volts will likely be ending their service lives unless the auto manufacturers provide relatively affordable replacement battery packs to prolong the life of the vehicle. At that point, we need more than 14M sales because the first few years sales will not be on the road anymore.
The first few years’ sales barely amounts to half a million, especially if Teslas are excluded.
This is achievable with a roughly 50% annual growth rate in PEV sales. So not impossible by any stretch.
“Clearly, this will be a tough pill to swallow. But somebody will have to it, no matter who is running the administration in the forthcoming years.”
Or… what? I’m pretty sure it’s a non binding agreement. If we fail to meet some arbitrary goal, nothing will happen. What needs to happen between now and 2025 is plug in cars need to become more popular and more widely adopted. Then the charging station will come organically if they are needed. Building a bunch of charging stations no one will use is wasteful and dumb.
Please read the entire paragraph, as it’s gonna happen, needs to happen, will happen. With or without the Paris Agreement, just to be clear on the matter at hand.
and this is because… ??
China is feeding their economy, …and their electric cars with coal. They will feed their “new world order” (one belt one road) with coal.
Might be a good time to invest in coal. (although China already scooped up the super cheap deals —courtesy of “the war on coal” )
“The country’s electricity demand increased significantly in early 2018, with 2.66 trillion kilowatt-hours consumed from January through May, an increase of 9.75% compared to the same period last year. Coal consumption at China’s six biggest power generators in the country’s southeast reached its second-highest level in history last month, when they burned through 724,000 tons a day. The six include China Guodian Corp. and Guangdong Yudean Group Co. Ltd., and are often used as a benchmark for the country’s coal industry.
The increased demand resulted in unusually high spot coal prices in May, leading the NDRC to make its first direct intervention in the market in two years. The agency ordered utilities to stop stockpiling thermal coal and told miners to increase production by 50%.”
Coal Import Restrictions Eased as Summer Electricity Demand Boosts Prices
Caixin
June 19, 2018
Aren’t you tired for bs-ing? I hope you drop everything you have on coal…you know how it is…a fool and his money…you seem like
The perfect candidate.
On one hand, China is the only country in the world that is actually pursuing the next generation in nuclear power plants. We on the other hand are not. We are mostly shutting down the nuclear plants and mostly replacing them with natural gas. Im certain that China sees coal as a practical short term solution unlike some in the US that see fossil fuels as the the only solution.
Depends on what you mean by “short term” I guess. Chinese companies are building something like 1600 new coal fired power plants in country and along the “one belt, one road” …. Those usually stay in service for many decades.
For the Chinese and the people planning their future, decades is short term for sure. Nobody likes mining coal. Nobody likes burning coal. It’s just cheap and abundant in China. Once there is a credible replacement for coal where the Chinese aren’t dependent on outsiders, likely they will switch. Particularly when the effects of climate change start really messing with their country too.
In 2015, in China, deaths due to air pollution were about 4000 a day. Climate change will simply make things worse.
You’re right. That’s why I believe that their coal powered plants will only be temporary.
CARCUS I don’t know where you get your information from but in 2016 China halted construction all new coal plants which at the time was 130 and some they stopped at already started construction.
CARUS Your wrong China’s electric use was 24% renewable at the end of 2016 wind solar and hydro. So there electric cars are using more renewable energy than the US. The increase is coal usage is for thermal coal which is used to make coke and then steel production.
Ron M, … you are getting thermal coal and metallurgical coal (coking coal) mixed up , … among other things.
China’s renewable sector — the lion’s share(70%+) is hydro, .. which has had some pretty serious ecological impacts (i.e. not good), .. but that’s another matter
In 2015/2016 China had a major economic slowdown, which put some projects on hold
I’ll admit when I’m wrong I meant to say metrological coal use increased. Now you admit that there isn’t any plans to build 1600 coal plants because there actually considering a solar road I don’t know how much of it. The other thing was the canceling if 130 coal plants was because XI and the people of China are demanding cleaner air and environment. XI said what good is having all these cars and buildings if you can’t breath. They have 3-4 times the population and have already achieved 24% electricity production. Also many homes are still heated with coal which China wants to ban.
We are not part of the Paris Agreements.
(a) Our withdrawal is not effective until December 2020.
(b) It is non-binding anyway.
This administration has not absolved us of our responsibilities, it has merely delayed their implementation and increased their cost. So, I guess that is what they meant by “great again”.
Why do you see increased costs and what do you see those costs for?
When will your next “president” be released in theaters nationwide?
Good question. It’s going to be tough to beat the current comedy/dramatic tragedy. So far it has lived up to the promise- “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry”.
“limit the increase to just 1.5 °C globally”
That’s only to 2100. Temperature will continue to climb beyond that and we will reach 2C and beyond even if Paris is followed.
“this would substantially reduce the risks and effects of climate change”
That is only true temporarily. Again, if we don’t find cheaper alternative to fossil fuel, the risk and effect will be the same, just delayed by few years.
In the end, no amount of “fighting climate change” will do anything substantial, because up and coming countries (eg. African countries) will be using the cheapest possible (for now, fossil fuel). Based on US emitting less than most countries who signed Kyoto thanks to fracking and cheaper than coal natural gas, what will make a difference will be cheaper source of energy. Unfortunately, very little money is being spent on this front with Obummer cutting funding for fusion research in US, never mind the internet troll we have as prez today.
In all fairness to Obama, he was only doing the will of the people. The vast majority of Americans still see the use of nuclear power generation resulting in mushroom clouds of destruction, glowing three eyed fish and greater nuclear weapons proliferation. Many assume the dystopian future we all seem to see as a fact and certainty these days, see nuclear power as a driving force in that outcome.
The American public is woefully ignorant of what is possible with different types of nuclear generation and also why we ended up with the somewhat dangerous nuclear power plants we have instead of much safer ones. If we educate the people, then perhaps we can persuade a future president to actually guide us to the 21st century.
I kind of agree with your thinking, but would add that L2 can potentially go up to like 19kW, so implementing that architecture and the corresponding on-board chargers as battery sizes increase would probably better than DC 20-25kW, as less cost would be involved in the station deployment.
Still, I’m generally of the opinion that EVs charge at home when not traveling, and charge on the road when traveling. That makes the L2 and fast DCFC pretty viable. Apartment dwellers could charge at a fast DCFC once a week like they would a gas station, or catch L2 destination charging at shopping centers or the workplace.
That should cover the overwhelming majority of use cases without a 20kW (give or take) charging necessity.