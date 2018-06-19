U.S. Needs 14 Million Plug-In Cars To Meet Paris Agreement By 2025

6 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Revealed in a report by the progressive policy institute Center for American Progress

The Paris Agreement, set forth as an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is one of the most important documents for our collective futures. It deals with greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance, starting in the year 2020. As of July 2018, 195 UNFCCC members have signed the agreement. A further 179 have become a party to it. The Paris Agreement’s long-term goal is to keep the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels. Furthermore, its aim is to limit the increase to just 1.5 °C globally, as this would substantially reduce the risks and effects of climate change.

The United States – alongside with its western counterparts – is part of the agreement. This means that the most powerful nation in the world needs to adhere to the staples of this agreement, both to complete the goals set forth with it, but also, to be a leading example for other counties. And for the USA, the plug-in vehicle numbers will be one of the biggest goals this nation needs to hit.

And to meet the aforementioned Paris Agreement target goals, it is estimated that the U.S will need to add 14 million new PEVs and more than 330,000 new public charging outlets by the end of 2025 – according to a recent report by the progressive policy institute Center for American Progress. For comparison, the U.S now has just 16,000 public charging outlets. It means the country would have to add a staggering 314,000 of them by 2025, to meet the goal set forth by the agreement.

Furthermore, the report gives us an insight into what particular states can do to enhance their charging infrastructure. It reveals how some states are well on their way in providing public Level 2 and DC fast charging infrastructure needed by 2025, but the country overall needs to make significant strides in order to meet the Paris Agreement goals.

Additionally, according to the authors of this report, only about 50% of the funding needed to deploy adequate public charging facilities through 2025 is available through existing state funding and VW dieselgate settlement funds. Further public and private investments are be needed to close the remaining $2.3 billion gap. Clearly, this will be a tough pill to swallow. But somebody will have to it, no matter who is running the administration in the forthcoming years.

Source: Green Car Congress