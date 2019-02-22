U.S.’ Most Affordable BEVs Per Mile Of Range: Comparison
Today’s low is approximately $145 per mile of range.
Good news is coming – decreasing battery prices and bigger battery packs for long-range models, as well as higher production volume, are translating into a much lower ratio of price (MSRP + destination charge) per mile of EPA range. Here is our comparison for the U.S. market.
The top model is currently the all-new Hyundai Kona Electric (first was delivered in February), which noted $145 per mile of EPA range. If we include the $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective price per mile of range drops to $116, but of course, we are most interested in the base value to recognize progress regardless of a layer of incentives.
The second best Chevrolet Bolt EV stays at its $158/mile, but it could change from April, when GM will lose half of its available federal tax credit (at least Tesla lowered prices a little bit after switching to $3,750).
In the next two places, we see Tesla Model 3 – Long Range and Mid-Range at $165 and $167 per mile, respectively. Without the introduction of the Standard battery version there is probably no way to improve the ratio, although we must remember that Tesla is a premium brand, compared to the more mainstream Chevrolet and Hyundai, which affects the results.
The Nissan LEAF 40 kWh struggles to break into $200 and at least take over the Model 3 Performance, which indicates there is a room for lower prices (should be at least, but maybe not at such a low sales level in the U.S.). Time will tell how much better the 62 kWh version will be.
At the other end of the list, the fanciest of BEVs, high-end or ultra-short-range, can cost you $400-$500 per mile of range.
BEVs price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range comparison
*some models estimated
I don’t think you can compare MSRP with Kona. The way things are looking with limited availability, it’ll sell like Tesla (ie, MSRP) + dealer markup.
It will be interesting to compare Truecar data for all cars later in the year for realistic comparison. It won’t be Bolt due to tax credit cut in half starting Apr. I suspect it’ll be Leaf due to discounts.