U.S. Lawmakers Make Big Push To Further Expand EV Tax Credit
Both Republicans and Democrats are pushing updated EV tax credit bill.
As Reuters reports, a conglomeration of “bipartisan” U.S. lawmakers want to extend the current federal EV tax credit to 400,000 cars produced. Currently, the credit begins to “sunset” at 200k sold. This current situation works to hinder automakers like Tesla and GM that have worked hard to produce and promote EV adoption. Meanwhile, it gives those that have been slow to adopt a huge and arguably unfair edge.
While Tesla and GM are forced to suffer from a sales drop due to the tax credit diminishing, other automakers can price their vehicles higher. This is because those “new” EV makers like Audi, Hyundai, Kia, and others aren’t even close to hitting the 200k threshold for U.S.-based EV sales.
According to the report:
The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Republican Senators Lamar Alexander and Susan Collins and Democratic Representative Dan Kildee, the sponsors told Reuters ahead of its official introduction.
The bill could lift electric vehicle sales in a boost for automakers that have committed tens of billions of dollars to meet rising global emissions requirements.
The existing $7,500 EV tax credit, which allows tax payers to deduct part of the cost of buying an electric car, phases out over 15 months once an automaker hits 200,000 cumulative EV sales. GM saw its tax credit cut to $3,750 on April 1. Tesla’s tax credit fell to $3,750 on Jan. 1 and will end entirely at year’s end.
This new bill — the “Driving America Forward Act” — would work to add an additional 400k EVs on top of each current automaker’s 200k on the previous program. However, it would then lessen the phase-out period to nine months instead of 12-15. Still, the bill would allow hardcore players like Tesla, GM, and even Nissan to take advantage during a time that — in the current situation — other automakers are now just catching up.
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow shares:
We have a cap that’s got to go up. I want to get this done as soon as possible.
Sadly, many other senators disagree and are lobbying against the proposal. For example, Republican Senator John Barrasso, who chairs the Environment and Public Works Committee, is fighting it. One would think that a committee with basis toward the environment would be on board. However, we’ve learned that in the current Trump administration, those in environmental capacities and even EPA leaders continue to support coal and oil, along with denouncing global warming and electric vehicles.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that they don’t have any issue with the significant and increasing subsidies on oil, but will poke fun at (and belittle) such minimal support for EVs.
If the U.S. government wasn’t continuing to subsidize oil, gas prices could rise to some $6-15 per gallon. Why then is it not okay to similarly discount EVs, which are proven to be much more environmentally friendly?
Source: Reuters
26 Comments on "U.S. Lawmakers Make Big Push To Further Expand EV Tax Credit"
Instead of just adding 400K per manufacturer, they should have set an overall limit for the total plugins sold.
100% agree, the per OEM cap is totally stupid. The tax credits should increase competition!
But as it is right now, it might even make more sense for car makers to sell their EVs elsewhere, just to conserve tax credits. Especially since the tax credit has these halve year transitions, it actually harms car makers selling EVs as long as they are still niche, instead of just waiting.
If Tesla would have never sold EVs in the US and waited until they had the Model S, X, 3 and Y out, I guess they would have sold many more cars with the full, half and quarter tax credit. And it’s even worse with GM, barely crawling over the 200k line with only one single EV on sale! While foreign companies like VW, or Chinese OEMs could come in a lot later with tons of models, getting way more than 200k full tax credits.
This reason alone, should be enough to switch to a total quota. It would also be much easier to plan for budget wise. Not sure why that idea was ever supported…
True, a cap per carmaker rewards the laggards that gain a competitive advantage once the trailblazers have blown through their tax credits. The sunset should be for all carmakers at the same time or it would be more fair to just end it all right now.
I agree. It should be something like a cap of a total of x million plugins sold in the US. Sell as many as you like and the customers get the credit. Then it ends and everyone is on the same playing field.
Eliminate the cap, period.
The right fossil fuels have to spew toxic pollution & greenhouse gases into our shared atmosphere is the biggest subsidy on this planet. The tax-credit merely levels the playing field.
How about we just eliminate all subsidies and let the market sort itself out. At $6 per gallon, Tesla couldn’t build cars fast enough and GM/Ford/Ram would all go under trying to sell huge gas guzzlers.
Gas costs $2.50/gallon in the US. If we do nothing, we destroy human civilization by cooking the planet.
“This new bill — the “Driving America Forward Act” — would work to add an additional 400k EVs on top of each current automaker’s 200k on the previous program.”
When (how soon) can/will this new bill be approved?
How does this process of legislation work?
It will pass the House as soon as it makes it to the floor. And it will die as soon as it hits the Senate floor.
Reality: It won’t go anywhere until enough climate denying Republicans are removed from office.
Let’s all write to our representatives to make this happens, any and all help to push sustainability will make a better world to all of us.
The bill should only include BEV’s
Clearly, Senator John Barrasso wants make America worse. What kind of stupid wants to punish American companies while rewarding foreign? Stupid is as stupid does.
Just goes to show how out of touch with reality politicians are.
I’ll give you a clue on why that is (hint-his biggest donors by far are oil and gas and Wall Street):
https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/summary?cid=N00006236&cycle=2018
Welcome to the “United Citizens” world where money=free speech and corporations have the same legal rights as people.
Yeah a GOP Senator that chairs the Environment and Public Works Committee. Certainly seems positions that are responsible for protecting the environment always go to the worst possible person. I’m sure since he’s a Senator from Wyoming he’s doing what his constituents want but the coal mining jobs in the state could easily be replaced by wind turbines. Installing wind turbines near the land scared by coal mining.
It would be better to give EV credit to first million vehicles total, irrespective of manufactur.
After hitting 200K cars have it drop to $5000 with no limit.
We are now punishing two American car companies for being EV pioneers….that’s just really stupid. Don’t punish your domestic industry that have been leading in cleantech.
I hope this bill fails. There should be no continuation of favoring late to market auto manufacturers. Extend the credit by all means, but sunset simultaneously for all manufacturers!
There should be no sunset until gas/diesels eliminate ALL their toxic pollution & greenhouse gas emissions (AKA never).
Put it in the bill! “This law shall end when all competing products cease emitting all toxic pollution & greenhouse gas.”
Even with the unfair advantage the laggards remain laggards. Think a “stick” approach may be more appropriate at this point. Also EVs are approaching the cost parity point, beyond which incentives are replaced by economic value.
Nah, price parity is not close. The $35K M3 is great but similar size gassers cost $10K less.
The Model 3 already costs less than the equivalent 3 Series it is competing with. It’s not aimed at the Toyota Corolla despite them both being compact cars.
1) Just BEV!
2) Every BEV (Tesla, GM, Jaguar etc) counts up till 2.000.000 units
-> everybody! gets 7.500 “discount”
2.000.000-4.000.000 units
-> everybody! gets 3.700 “discount”
4.000.000-6.000.000 units
->everybody! gets 1.700 “discount”
It won’t happen. As far as a bipartisan bill goes, why bother even mentioning it, for as soon as it hits the Republican controlled senate, there will be procedural vote that kills it.
An example of Republican sponsored bills that hits at evs, and their drivers.
https://www.twincities.com/2019/02/20/republican-led-tax-on-hybrid-and-electric-cars-would-be-highest-in-u-s/
So let’s be honest as regards the ev, Republicans are the past, they are an anchor dragging behind trying to slow down evs not accelerate them. Oh no though, they don’t want to raise the gas tax to fix crumbling roads, meanwhile that pot hole you just hit is going to cost you a lot more than gas taxes you would pay for years.