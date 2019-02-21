U.S. Federal EV Tax Credit Update For January 2019

24 M BY MARK KANE

From this year on, plug-in car sales will be affected by the federal tax credit phase out

The first two manufacturers – Tesla and General Motors – already reached the limit of 200,000 plug-in electric car sales in the U.S., which triggered phase-out of the federal tax credit, an incentive that enables a lower effective price of the cars by up to $7,500.

In the case of Tesla, the limit was hit in early July 2018, which fortunately for the company and its customers, allowed it to enjoy the full amount a little longer – almost two quarters (the quarter when the limit was reached and the following quarter).

In the case of GM, the situation was less favorable because the limit was reached at the end of Q4 2018 – so the full amount was available only for the small remaining part of Q4, plus following Q1 2019.

It’s always better to reach the limit in the first days of the particular quarter, especially if you are in a ramp-up phase.

The other biggest plug-in manufacturers are still far from reaching 200,000 sales.

Available amount of federal tax credit

In Q1 and Q2 2019 Tesla models can get only 50% (up to $3,750) of the amount

GM models are in the last quarter of full availability of the federal tax credit

Cumulative sales of plug-in cars in U.S. – top manufacturers

The progress for the next four manufacturers indicates that none of them will reach 200,000 sales in 2019.

As we explained in the past, this is how federal tax credit phase out works: