In U.S. BMW Group Encountered EV Sales Drop In January 2019
After a record in December, BMW noted a sales dip in January
BMW Group (BMW and MINI) is experiencing a general decrease of car sales – in the case of BMW brand, the total volume decreased in January by 4.8% year-over-year, while the MINI brand shrunk by 16.3%, which is far worse than the 1% drop of the overall market. But those are not the only drops across the industry, so let’s not dramatize.
Currently, plug-in car sales also are decreasing – by 13% in January to 996. It’s however still enough for 4.8% of total volume and reinforcements – in the form of a new X5 PHEV and a new 3-Series PHEV – are on the horizon. We guess that the year 2019 has a chance to be better than 2018, and in the longer-term new all-electric models should really boost BMW/MINI position.
“BMW Group currently offers five electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid versions of the all-new BMW X5 and the all-new BMW 3 Series have been announced and will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.”
BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S.
BMW plug-in car sales in January 2019 estimated by IEVs:
- BMW 530e – 376
- BMW i3 – 255
- BMW X5 xDrive40e – 71
- BMW 330e – 216
- MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 – 50
- BMW i8 – 23
- BMW 740e – 6
