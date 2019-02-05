  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. In U.S. BMW Group Encountered EV Sales Drop In January 2019

In U.S. BMW Group Encountered EV Sales Drop In January 2019

44 M BY MARK KANE 1

After a record in December, BMW noted a sales dip in January

BMW Group (BMW and MINI) is experiencing a general decrease of car sales – in the case of BMW brand, the total volume decreased in January by 4.8% year-over-year, while the MINI brand shrunk by 16.3%, which is far worse than the 1% drop of the overall market. But those are not the only drops across the industry, so let’s not dramatize.

Currently, plug-in car sales also are decreasing – by 13% in January to 996. It’s however still enough for 4.8% of total volume and reinforcements – in the form of a new X5 PHEV and a new 3-Series PHEV – are on the horizon. We guess that the year 2019 has a chance to be better than 2018, and in the longer-term new all-electric models should really boost BMW/MINI position.

“BMW Group currently offers five electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid versions of the all-new BMW X5 and the all-new BMW 3 Series have been announced and will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.”

More sales reports
BMW Sold 142,617 Plug-In Electric Cars In 2018
January 2019 U.S. EV Sales Impress, Primarily Due To Tesla And Honda
U.S. Battery-Electric / PHEV Sales Comparison For 2018

BMW i + iPerformance  + MINI PHEV sales in U.S.

BMW plug-in car sales in January 2019 estimated by IEVs:

  • BMW 530e – 376
  • BMW i3 – 255
  • BMW X5 xDrive40e – 71
  • BMW 330e – 216
  • MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 – 50
  • BMW i8 – 23
  • BMW 740e – 6

Categories: BMW, Mini, Sales

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "In U.S. BMW Group Encountered EV Sales Drop In January 2019"

newest oldest most voted
Clive

Maybe they might want to try harder and offer some great leases before Tesla offers a lease on TM3.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago