Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Race … Model 3 Performance & More

This time, the Tesla Model 3 Performance races against its most well-matched rival, along with a few others.

We have two newer Tesla Model 3 Performance racing videos for you hot off the presses. We found them on one of the more obscure YouTube channels, so these unique race videos have yet to catch a lot of eyes. In the first short video (above), we watch a Model 3 Performance with 18-inch wheels (red car) face off against an ungraded Model 3 Performance with 20-inch wheels (blue car). It’s always interesting to see the difference that upgrades can make.

Video Description via 7zerex on YouTube (top of page): 2018 Red Tesla Model 3 performance model with 18″ wheels Vs 2018 Blue Tesla Model 3 performance upgrade with 20″ wheels Drag Racing Racelegal.com

Moving forward to the second video, which is much longer, we see the same upgraded blue Tesla Model 3 Performance with 20-inch wheels pit against a variety of random competitors in the Modified class. Check out the video below to see the results. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Video Description via 7zerex on YouTube: 2018 Blue Tesla Model 3 Drag Racing Racelegal.com 9-14-2018 2018 Blue Tesla Model 3 performance model with upgrades Drag Racing Racelegal.com and winning. it’s a Model 3 Performance running in the Modified class at 7.52s and 94.xx mph

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE