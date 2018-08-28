Some Insight Into The ‘Troll-A-Thon’ Targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk
IS THE ‘TROLL-A-THON’ TARGETING TESLA’S ELON MUSK JUSTIFIED?
The media appears to enjoy bashing Tesla and Elon Musk right now. It’s like someone invited the press to a “troll-a-thon” gone wild — journalists just can’t stop themselves. James Francis (via Tech Central) gives some examples: “Elon Musk is out of control! We need to take him away from Tesla! He needs to be reined in! Please, will someone think of the shareholders?”
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla’s Elon Musk at SXSW (Flickr: thaddeus cesari)
Francis admits, “Don’t get me wrong. Musk is making mistakes. He should sleep more and tweet less, though I could argue that for just about every working professional today. But how quickly we forget that he helped usher in electric cars, something that had been attempted for a long time… He helped revolutionize space travel, cutting costs up to a tenth of what they were. And as everyone clamors for self-driving car dominance, he has helped make intelligent cars the norm.”
“Is Musk doing too much? Probably… [and] sometimes there is a price to be paid for that; sometimes there isn’t. Great things are not accomplished in careful steps… The person who tamed fire was not an administrator,” Francis writes. “But you know what? The man has been doing great things. I’d rather support him instead of trying to judge… Who really cares if Tesla isn’t making a profit or is behind schedule? Google now sells ads. Microsoft sells cloud bytes. Amazon sells trinkets. Now it’s Tesla’s turn to change the world.”
Above: A look at what Elon Musk is up against, and what he’s accomplishing (Youtube: Chris Collins)
As pundits pontificate on CNBC and Bloomberg about Musk’s poor leadership skills, Francis says, “I’m not convinced that Tesla is at that stage yet where it needs a ‘grown-up’ behind the wheel. The iconoclastic impact it is rendering upon the transportation world continues, and that means Musk has more to do. But since we live in a world that loves to tear down its heroes as eagerly as it supports underdogs, we are only too happy to jump on every Musk misstep as vindication for our doubts.”
Let’s not forget, “Musk has accomplished more in just the past year than whole countries manage in a generation. And we were fine with that until we weren’t. Now it’s a crime that he won’t march to the sound of our drums. If you aren’t a Tesla stockholder, none of this has anything to do with you anyway. And if you are, please take a moment. Tesla is a risky venture, plus you should be diversified. Let genius do what genius does. Stop whining because of ‘optics’. The world has enough managers. What we need, more than ever, are mavericks.”
===
Source: Tech Central
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
42 Comments on "Some Insight Into The ‘Troll-A-Thon’ Targeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk"
The answer is a resounding “NO”. It’s not justified 🙂
Where is the SEC.
It’s clearly Short Funded, and therefore Stock Market Manipulation.
The SEC is investigating Elon and Tesla for the funding fiasco as well as giving false guidance, now the DOJ has started criminal probes. I do appreciate Elon’s style where he takes risks that others would not, for instance in my Toyota Avalon I have to push accept on my monitor when the cell phone is attached by cable, while on my brother’s P100X,the display does not force him to do the same task, the Tesla way is far superior in that instance.
Is that you Chanos?
If the DOJ is wasting time about Musk and the Real Saudi bid, and the VW offer, whereas the documented criminal actions of the short community are ignored, there’s something wrong within the DOJ.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.
“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
– author Theodore Roosevelt
Elon Musk’s project Tesla is a massive success both as a market disruptive agent (which is Tesla’s public stated mission statement) and as a company creating shareholder value.
Tesla’s success has been accomplished not despite Elon Musk but because of Elon Musk. Those that actively promote removing Elon from Tesla likely either:
Have a legacy interest which Tesla threatens, or
Don’t like displays of high success when achieved by individualism, or
Wish to pull-down the stock value of Tesla to benefit their invested interest in shorting Tesla stock.
… perhaps a combination thereof for some.
For example, Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associate…
While on Topic of Elon Musk media bashing…
Guess who Tweeted this that was picked up by several media outlets:
August 29th 2018 Twitter – “Again, please don’t park your Model 3 in the sun or rain, adjust the windows or wipers, or leave your car when parked…” -Twitter account: Diogenes (secret Twitter account of Jim Chanos)
Yes… It’s recently come to light that Jim Chanos maintained a secret Twitter account to *personally* media publish under an alias negative Tweets against Tesla & Elon Musk. This has only come to light because of new SEC disclosure regs forcing Chanos to disclose.
But why would Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates do that?
Perhaps it’s because Jim Chanos has in a very public way wrapped his professional reputation around shorting Telsa and because it’s been reported that since 2008 Kynikos’s short investments have been an overall bust bet… massive losses accumulated shorting Tesla, Dunkin’ Donuts, Envision Healthcare, Restaurant Brands, Continental Resources, Express Scripts, Alibaba, CNX Resources, etc…
Some have pointed out that his fund is actually not doing bad for a short fund in a “raging bull” market…
Actively trying to bring down the companies he has shorted, is of course not OK though.
spot on.
The Elon,head of SpaceX is far superior to Elon ,head of Tesla,maybe the promotion of this latest Jaime Gulliam will fix things, but everything is not smooth sailing. No question Tesla has been a resounding success, but there are very real deficiencies.
@BroncoBet said: “…Tesla has been a resounding success, but there are very real deficiencies…”
————
I know of no successful public company that does not have some deficiencies… do you?
Sometimes, hubris finds us all on its own, other times, the media feels it is a moral imperative to tear people down to the average guy levels.
The attacks on him aren’t justified, but they were a lot less loud before he called the Thai rescue diver a “pedo”, talked about taking Tesla private with “funding secured” with no apparent evidence that it was actually true and, then smoking the weed during an online interview. He gave the trolls the rope that they are using to try to hang him. He will get through this, as will Tesla, but some of the trolling in reinforced by his own silly antics. SpaceX seems to run pretty well with less Musk input. It may turn out that Tesla will do better with a little less Musk involvement.
Yes, if you know someone is a Pedo the right thing to do is to start an investigation and get the proof.
Spacex is a Private Co. there are No Stock “SHORTERS” to Aggravate, Agitate, 0r Provoke Musk into any Out of Character 0r Silly Behavior ..
What a loony response. Musk runs Tesla and SpaceX.
And Tesla, the public company, is constantly bashed by the financial press, and you know that.
Also, never reported is the Amazing Asset Growth of this company over the last nine years, in the financial press. The financial press seems to be poaching “journalists” from TMZ.
SpaceX gets a massive amount of Musk’s attention. But when Musk goes on Rogan’s show, he is attacked as the head of Tesla, not as SpaceX. It had nothing to do with either company, yet the attacks come from THE VERY SAME PEOPLE who bash Tesla endlessly (OMG! no radio! — OMG! the X is “unbuildable”, etc).
The Thai rescue work was as head of SpaceX, with SpaceX parts. But nobody can short SpaceX, so all the attacks on him were from the same anti-Tesla folks. Musk is targeted to bringing down Tesla by an odd group of different flavors of trolls (oil, auto industry, car dealers, shorters, Koch-heads, etc) who are going after EV’s and green cars and targeting Tesla as the proxy, or are trying to make money by hyping stocks. They don’t collaborate formally, they just riff off each other on the internet, each parroting each other’s talking points.
When in reality Musk is actually very good at his jobs heading both SpaceX and Tesla, achieving unbelievable results at both (just look at the scoreboard).
No, the smear campaign took of at the same time the T3 production began to really take off and the Falcon Heavy made History. Tesla has the biggest cartel in the world as sweared enemy : the powerful oil corporations, with the car corporations and the media they control.
Don’t fall for the conditionning about 3 sad words among a million good ones that you never hear about in the mainstream media.
“It may turn out that Tesla will do better with a little less Musk involvement.”
I seriously doubt that.
Tesla has not been profitable. It still may not be. We do not know. Once it is profitable, then it is time to leave it in somebody’s hand. However, he really needs to find somebody to work with him on this.
Honestly, is Elon Musk getting worse, or is the media just paying closer attention? He’s always been eccentric, whatever recipe he’s used to become an uber-billionaire and the greatest disruptor this generation’s seen has been working. I love the folks who call for his head- conveniently those who’re betting against Tesla, which is really starting to hit on all cylinders (pun intended).
If shorters tell me that Musk needs to go, I’m thinking that’s the signal that he should stay.
Yes, shorts are terrified of Tesla growth. 9 years of solid geometric asset growth. This is a real company now, and the offerings of MB and Audi more than prove Tesla is the best in the field.
Most of the bashing seems focused on Musk and his poor management abilities than on Tesla’s cars. That distinction is important. Most people appreciate Tesla’s cars for how special, innovative, and aspirational they are. That shouldn’t mean that people can’t be horrified by a mismanaged, financially shaky company that is run by a druggie with questionable social abilities. A Tesla without Musk could easily become America’s next great company.
LOL. Poor management abilities = Public High Targets and openness. Sure, Tesla doesn’t always meet the high targets, but, no one else has them.
Without Musk, Tesla will probably become Ford of today – stuck with a few great products but going nowhere and waiting for its imminent demise (the F-series).
Ford is starting to see its own failings, but as they are not able to change course in a rapid response, they may have to circle the drain a little closer, before they can make real change.
You are incorrect. Tesla’s wide range of opponents will complain about the slightest thing related to Tesla, and attacking Musk is just one angle of attack in an overall strategy.
You need to understand that there are people who are very intent on destroying Tesla, even to the extent that the Koch bro’s started a website just to attack Tesla from every angle possible:
https://insideevs.com/koch-brothers-attack-electric-cars/
Other groups of people are happy to blindly parrot these attacks, and then create their own mindless attacks that people like the Koch bro’s are then happy to blindly parrot.
Yes,but notice how the Teslaites attack all other EV’s and especially virulent in their venom toward FCV?
“poor management abilities” LOLL! There would be no Tesla without Musk! The last successful car company to emerge in the USA was Chrysler… in 1925. This guy is a genius and this is why you paid trolls attack his personality relentlessly with falsehoods and exaggeration.
druggie : a person who does drugs habitually and frequently appears in public while under the influence of these drugs.
The “druggie” took one polite puff and didn’t even inhale! And he said it was the second time in his life he smoked weed.
https://youtu.be/b0IncOnh4ag?t=35
Poor management?
LOL.
If he was not there, Tesla would be gone.
Any regular management would have ran the company into the ground.
Thank God he does not hire MBAs. Worst nightmares POSSIBLE.
Hey, we have someone on the internet saying that a man who guides more than one venture from start-up to multi-billion dollar companies has ‘poor management abilities’.
What do you need to achieve to have ‘good management abilities’?
The world wants to know. And you seem to know it.
Also, tell us please tell us of your own management achievements.
Musk has become target of convenience in the multi-pronged attack against Tesla. Some of it self inflicted.
Legacy media is now decidedly against Tesla and by proxy, Musk.
Any stumble, in reference to CDAVIS below, is described as a fall, any faux pass, a catastrophe.
The general talking heads who merely talk about financial news and don’t have much of a clue about the companies they discuss..
In Tesla’s case they have internalized, all the short-seller anti Tesla propaganda, and simply parrot out memes on command in reports
on the company and Musk, who is described as having gone off the reservation, incapable of cogent thought, living in a fantasy world, etc.. ad nauseum.
Well that seems to be the general fantasy land in which they reside. They are incapable of seeing what is happening before their very eyes and not reliable sources of information concerning Musk and Tesla, as they disrupt and revolutionize the car industry as we know it. Can I get an Amen.
“The preachers wish that whoever keeps putting the frog in the holy-water stop doing it, since people are getting warts.”
–Andy Griffith
Much of the “Media” is actually just reprinting whatever incoherent story gets the most clicks. Google and Yahoo are the worst at this. You click on one story about Tesla stocks, and they will spam your feed with every negative TSLA story they can get you to click on. Even if you clicked on it to see what the latest BS that needs to be debunked.
Fear mongering stories get more clicks, so they flood the web with them. SA is a prime example.
There is Absolutely N0 Justification , Nor Is There any excuse for all the Provoking Behavior from the Media & 0THERS Out There , Let alone The SHORTS That Desperately Want Tesla To Fail for “their 0wn Profit and Gain” . HOWEVER .,Musk Should Curtail on Some* of those Tweets & Should Think @ least 20times Or Seek Some Consultation before he Presses the SEND Key…Other than a few Sloppy tweets MUSK IS DOING HIS JOB ! & HASN’T MISLEAD OR WRONGED THESE MERCILESS PREDATORS WHO SPREAD FALSITIES & NEGATIVE NEWS BEYOND BELIEF In a Way THAT MOST COULDN’T EVEN IMAGINE ..
Why does he tweet in the first place? He should arrive on stage in Model Y, a roadster or even a Semi. Twitter and whatever these ‘media’ are called will do the rest all by themselves.
Most journalists don’t have any idea what they are talking about when it comes to Tesla and a lot of other things.
I know, cause i’m a journalist myself. (nothing to do with automotive)
Smoking a joint or part of it once a year ain’t nothing bad. Pull a trigger once a year could kill somebody. Now how many guns are there around in the good ‘ol US of A?
What I find most interesting is that MOST of those ripping on Elon, are Americans. In other nations, they greatly admire what he is doing. Pretty damn sad.
We are all very proud of Elon and all he has accomplished,that doesn’t mean you do not point out when he commits crimes or treats customers poorly, issues are complicated, it is not all black and white. Notice the difference between the head of SpaceX and Tesla,same human, but very different,SpaceX runs much smoother.
because its private. im sure there is many more reasons it runs smoother like Gwynne alot of the success has been attributed to her. since elon actualy started space x he has a better team. he did not create tesla. im sure he would have surrounded himself with better ppl but he cant really just take the board over now can he.
Elon is changing the world on so many positive levels which breeds jealousy by those that don’t.
Well said. There are enough managers, paper pushers,