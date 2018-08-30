1 H BY MARK KANE

Liquid-cooled chargers are smaller.

Tritium recently installed Hungary’s first liquid-cooled 50kW fast charger – the Veefil-RT – for the NKM Mobilitas Ltd. (a subsidiary of National Utilities, the state Hungarian utilities provider which supplies gas and electricity to 4.2 million households in Hungary).

The main advantage of liquid-cooled power electronics is that it’s smaller than conventional charger, which could be crucial in some locations like underground parking, where otherwise premium space would be sacrificed.

The charger is installed in the KÖKI Terminál P+R, an underground parking facility at one of Budapest’s major shopping malls.

“The Veefil-RT 50kW DC fast charger is capable of delivering up to 125km of range in just 30 minutes and offers both CHAdeMO and CCS connectors. It features an easy-to-use interface and integrated lighting. Operators can further benefit from Tritium’s customised branding design service.”

NKM Mobilitas ordered earlier this year 12 Tritium fast chargers with plan to have 100 by the end of this year.

Szabolcs Balogh, Managing Director of NKM Mobilitás Ltd. said:

“We are very pleased to offer our EV customers this fast charging opportunity. Thanks to its small footprint, the Tritium charger needs limited space and could be installed conveniently between two bays of the parking garage. During the opening event at the mall, members of Villanyautósok, Hungary’s EV owners’ club, were pleasantly surprised by the silent operation of the fast charger, which is due to its unique liquid-cooling system. This feature will also reduce future maintenance requirements.”

