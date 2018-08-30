Tritium Gets DoE Funding For Extreme Fast-Charger In U.S.

54 M BY MARK KANE

Tritium and EPRI to develop an extreme fast-charging system.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded $3.2 million to the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) for development of an extreme fast-charging system that can connect to the grid. The charging equipment is to be developed by Australian fast charger manufacturer Tritium, which catches $400,000 for the purpose.

There are no details on the power output or V2G capability, besides that Tritium will develop “a custom version of its Veefil-PK high-powered charging head, along with providing input for system design and testing”.

“EPRI’s funding is part of $80 million in DOE funding distributed among 42 projects for early-stage research in advanced vehicle technologies that give drivers more choices to affordably meet their mobility needs, strengthen U.S. energy security, reduce dependence on foreign materials and enhance the economy.” “The DOE’s investment in battery and electrification research has several objectives, including creating cathode materials for EV batteries that do not require cobalt, providing data on the impact of mobility services and maximizing fuel economy.” “Tritium is one of several companies partnering with EPRI to develop a system for plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) high-powered charging with a DC connection to the medium-voltage grid. The system will reduce the impact on the grid while providing the ability to charge multiple EVs quickly at “extreme” levels while providing physical and cybersecurity protection for the infrastructure. Other major contributors include Eaton Corp., National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory.”

James Kennedy, Tritium’s engineering director and co-founder said:

“This project lets us use our expertise in EV charging to build an advanced system that is easy to scale, repeat and manufacture. The solution the project team develops will result in a system with a smaller footprint, higher efficiency and lower cost of ownership. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with the other partners,” he added. “The project will help us gain exposure to the rapidly developing U.S. market.”

EPRI Vice President of Integrated Grid Mark McGranaghan said:

“Electrification of transportation presents opportunities for massive decarbonization, increased productivity and customer satisfaction. Our collaborative team will dig deeper into options for faster, flexible and more efficient vehicle charging, which could be key to maximizing the impact and acceleration of electrifying fleets of vehicles.”

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said:

“Improving the affordability of transportation for American consumers and businesses keeps our economy moving. By investing in a broad range of technologies, DOE is ensuring America remains at the forefront of innovation.”