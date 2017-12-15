Toyota To Launch New Electric Car In China In 2020
Toyota announced three areas of electrification for China in the upcoming future from Auto Guangzhou 2017, specifically plug-in hybrids, all-electric … and of course, hydrogen fuel cells.
The Japanese manufacturer already offers conventional, domestically produced hybrids – the Corolla Hybrid and Levin Hybrid. In 2017, roughly 100,000 units of these will be sold in China.
However, both, the Corolla and Levin will get plug-in hybrid versions in the near future.
In 2020 Toyota will introduce, under its own brand, its first all-electric model for China.
Senior Managing Officer and CEO of the China Region, Hiroji Onishi said:
“We will use the technology we have nurtured in hybrid electrification to carry out extensive development of new energy vehicles as required by China.”
The third part of Toyota’s plan for a green future is FCVs … but still in a more theoretical way. Toyota now plans its current fuel-cell vehicle feasibility study to be expanded to cover commercial vehicles such as buses.
Toyota just opened its first hydrogen station in China.
“Recently, the TMEC*2 Hydrogen Station has been completed for fuel cell vehicles, and verification is being carried out under a three-year plan from October using two Mirai vehicles.
Toyota will also study and evaluate the feasibility of using commercial vehicles, such as buses, in China to explore the potential usage of fuel cell technology. Fuel cell buses have already been introduced in Japan and a feasibility study on potential usage of fuel cell technology in heavy-duty trucks in the U.S. are ongoing. Toyota is also proceeding with demonstration tests of fuel-cell vehicles with Mirai in countries such as Australia, the U.A.E., and Canada. Ultimately, Toyota aims to achieve a hydrogen-based society through verification under a range of environments.”
10 responses to "Toyota To Launch New Electric Car In China In 2020"
Meh. They’ve been invited to the EV party for years, but until the last minute, never bothered to show up.
Too late, so sad.
Even Honda made the top four for BEVs in the US in Nov.
The EV party has just barely started. None are even past the first stage yet… sales with subsidy.
Tortoise and the hare comes to mind.
Yeah, and Toyota is the hare in this tale. Taking an early lead with the Prius, then deciding to snooze and let everybody else catch up and surpass them for years and years. The hare thinks it can wait until the last minute and then dash ahead of everybody else to win the race.
That strategy (if inaction and ignoring the market can be called a “strategy”) didn’t work for Eastman Kodak, any more than it worked for the hare in that tale.
Mystery was drafting too close once again, but they yanked his ranting post. This time he was going Full Eastman, on your Kodak analogy. The Pushi-Pompoms, seem to be his W of C.
For that narrative to work, one must pretend the newest hybrids being rolled out aren’t plug-ready.
We already know that isn’t the case. Prius is now available as a Prime model by having added a one-way clutch, increasing battery-pack size, and upgrading the heat-pump. Those are all cost-effective modifications. The rest of the system is already designed to handle the EV driving.
It’s pretty difficult to argue the new Camry hybrid isn’t the same way. And now from this discussion topic, we’ve been told the Corolla hybrid is too.
Think about RAV4 hybrid, CH-R hybrid, and the upcoming replacement for Prius v. There’s an Avalon hybrid too. e also know there’s a next-gen Highlander hybrid on the way.
That means a lot of denial is required to see that Toyota isn’t taking the goal of phasing out traditional vehicle production seriously. They are clearly positioning to offer a number of plug-in models.
Attracting that audience is far more difficult that the early-adopter (tax-credit incentivized) sales so far. That progress is how the race is won, not by position in the first stage.
There’s a difference between car manufacturers like Toyota, and Kodak.
Kodak was always dead man walking when digital came about. Even if they had gone full pelt into digital with a range of cameras others would have come into the market in the same way as now and they will still have declined to nothing, because no one would be buying film. Technology replaced their market in the same way that buggy whip manufacturers had no chance once Ford came about.
A better comparison would be Nokia or Blackberry, both of which delayed going to keyboard free for far too long and then messed up the transition when they eventually went. Toyota are at the first stage obviously.
Sad, Toyota once a leader in efficient vehicle, they are the dead last compare with other major car manufactures now.
They have to make EV for China due to Chinese regulations, not because they want to.
even toyotas dummy managers are forced for evs, ha, ha, ha