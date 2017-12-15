Toyota To Launch New Electric Car In China In 2020

12 hours ago by Mark Kane

Toyota announced three areas of electrification for China in the upcoming future from Auto Guangzhou 2017, specifically plug-in hybrids, all-electric … and of course, hydrogen fuel cells.

The Japanese manufacturer already offers conventional, domestically produced hybrids – the Corolla Hybrid and Levin Hybrid. In 2017, roughly 100,000 units of these will be sold in China.

However, both, the Corolla and Levin will get plug-in hybrid versions in the near future.

In 2020 Toyota will introduce, under its own brand, its first all-electric model for China.

Senior Managing Officer and CEO of the China Region, Hiroji Onishi said:

“We will use the technology we have nurtured in hybrid electrification to carry out extensive development of new energy vehicles as required by China.”

The third part of Toyota’s plan for a green future is FCVs … but still in a more theoretical way. Toyota now plans its current fuel-cell vehicle feasibility study to be expanded to cover commercial vehicles such as buses.

Toyota just opened its first hydrogen station in China.