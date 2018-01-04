Toyota Debuts Corolla PHEV With 31 Miles Of Electric Range, BEV C-HR SUV Coming
Toyota announced that by the end of 2020, it will offer in China 10 new electrified vehicles.
The first two plug-ins were unveiled at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show:
- Toyota Corolla PHEV
- Toyota Levin PHEV
Both will be rated at up to 50 km (31 miles) of range and introduced on the market in 2019.
In 2017, Toyota introduced conventional hybrid versions of Corolla and Levin, produced locally. Also, the PHEVs will be manufactured locally.
The next new energy vehicles will be all-electric compact SUVs, hinted for 2020:
- Toyota C-HR BEV
- Toyota IZOA BEV
We need to note that the C-HR/IZOA seems to be one and the same car in two versions, made by two joint venture companies: “C-HR” (by GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.) and “IZOA” (by FAW Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd.)
Japanese company includes in the electrified term hybrids so at that point we don’t know whether there will be any more plug-ins.
“Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it plans to introduce to the Chinese market plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) versions of its “Corolla” and “Levin” passenger cars in 2019 and a battery electric vehicle (BEV) model based on its “C-HR” / “IZOA”* compact SUV in 2020. Including these, Toyota plans to introduce 10 new electrified vehicles in China by the end of 2020. And, by further promoting its local production of electric motors (powertrain components), batteries, inverters, and other electrified-vehicle core technologies, Toyota aims to further accelerate its China-based vehicle electrification efforts.
The PHEV versions of the Corolla and Levin were unveiled today during the opening day of the Beijing Motor Show. Both models are expected to have a BEV driving range of 50 kilometers or greater, and in 2019, Toyota will begin producing them in China, marking Toyota’s first overseas production of PHEVs.”
“With an aim to achieve locally based vehicle electrification, Toyota has been working with its Chinese partners and members of the Toyota Group to build a local production base for key components. Efforts have included the launch in 2015 of production of transaxles for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) at Toyota Motor (Changshu) Auto Parts Co., Ltd. (TMCAP). Going forward, Toyota intends to respond to further expected growth in demand for electrified vehicles through such measures as increasing the annual production capacity for nickel-metal hydride battery modules at Sinogy Toyota Automotive Energy System Co., Ltd. (STAES) and Corun PEVE Automotive Battery Co., Ltd. (CPAB) to 220,000 units in 2020.
To accelerate its vehicle electrification in China, Toyota is also strengthening its local R&D and production bases. In 2020, it plans to open a new battery testing facility at Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (China) Co., Ltd. (TMEC), which is Toyota’s R&D center in China, for evaluating battery packs for electrified vehicles. And, with its sights set on introducing BEVs in 2020, Toyota is steadily enhancing its local production structures.
In 2017, including sales of the “Corolla Hybrid” and “Levin Hybrid” installed with locally produced hybrid units, Toyota sold approximately 140,000 electrified vehicles in China. That brought its cumulative total of electrified vehicles sold in the country to approximately 350,000 units, and Toyota plans to continue enhancing its electrified-vehicle lineup.
As for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), Toyota is exploring potential applications for its fuel cell technology in China. Last year, it began a three-year verification-test program in China that uses Toyota’s “Mirai” FCEV, and it has expanded the scope of feasibility studies to include commercial vehicles such as buses.
Toyota Senior Managing Officer and Chief Executive Officer, China Region, Kazuhiro Kobayashi said today at the Beijing Motor Show, “We are steadily and confidently advancing all aspects of our environmental strategy in China, the world’s most-advanced country in electrification.”
*To be sold in China as a “C-HR” (by GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.) and as an “IZOA” (by FAW Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd.)”
48 Comments on "Toyota Debuts Corolla PHEV With 31 Miles Of Electric Range, BEV C-HR SUV Coming"
*in China
Sounds like an adopted Prime power train.
A better looking Prius Prime is a good thing, make the wagon version one too.
Up to 31 miles… by 2019. So maybe by 2025 Toyota will hit Gen1 Volt AER of 38 miles.
NK. How long is that in dog years?
They had minivans that could seat 8 20 years ago. Why does Volt only have seating for 4.5 passengers in 2018?
Families are shrinking in size, and even smaller in size in China!
The point I was trying to get at is that not every car needs to check off all the requirements boxes for everyone. There will be many people for whom 50 km electric range (in a PHEV) is all they need, and they would rather not pay for a bigger battery.
Not every car, but every plug-in, IMO, should cover daily driving needs for most people, which is approx 40 miles. It’s been over 10 years, and Toyota still hasn’t done that, other then the Tesla Rav 4 which quickly vanished.
I personally agree, but if everyone had a PHEV with 20 mile AER instead of an ICE most of them would cut their gas usage in half or more.
I’m with you. With a 40 to 50 mile range, you have several advantages. The battery isn’t used as hard, the battery range is more likely to be usable after 10 years as the capacity drops over time, and battery range is more likely to usable when using a PTC electric heater to supply cabin heat in the winter.
I think Honda and Chevy are spot on.
A 20-30 mile PHEV charged at home covers the vast majority of drivers. Add a short charge while working, during lunch, or running errands around town, etc., and most driving is in EV tremendously reduces gas consumption. Commutes of 40+ miles each way means 20-25,000 miles per year so way above the norm.
PHEV’s are meant to greatly reduce gasoline use not eliminate it; that’s a BEV’s job.
But why? A significant percent of people drive 100+ km/day. And a significant percent drive 20 km or less per day. If you have a backup gas engine for long trips anyway, why should the same vehicle cover the need of those two people who drive very different distances? It’s absurd to me that the general consensus here is that every PHEV needs 80+ km electric range. Why not 100 km? Why not 150 km, which covers the needs of 99.9% of people? Only sensible thing to do is to give market the choice and let it decide!
Auto makers offer a wide variety of gasmobile passenger vehicles, large and small, to cover the needs of most people. We’ll know that auto makers are serious about selling plug-in EVs when we see them offering the same wide variety, and not merely offering them in niches where they aren’t selling a lot of gasmobiles.
I do give credit to Toyota for pricing the plug-in Prius Prime as low as or even lower than non-plug-in Prii, but the woefully short ~25 mile EV range certainly isn’t going to cover most people’s daily driving needs! Half a loaf is better than none, but that’s more like a third of a loaf.
Because they don’t want the Volt to offer any real competition to their better-selling models of gasmobiles, that’s why. And that’s why the Bolt EV is so ugly and has uncomfortable front seats; they don’t want that to compete, either!
This is a different cycle, so more like EPA range of low to mid 20s like many other PHEVs.
These PHEVs are all 31 mile/50 km range for a reason: they must have 50 km range to be considered a PHEV in China.
Speaking of compliance, Volt Gen 2 got 2 credits since it had AER over 50 miles, but this year it gets about 1 credit. GM has no reason to continue the Volt line (other than for loyal customers) as they no longer benefit (as much) from making it high range like they did before. I expect Volt will go away, replaced by BEVs and lower range PHEVs.
Actually, I would expect almost all PHEVs to go to about 31 mile range (low 20s EPA) because in China, the Volt gets the same 2 NEV credits as the Prius Prime. There is no incentive for manufacturers to make long range PHEVs, only BEVs.
There’s no “incentive” for automakers to make large trucks, but they do. Okay, their incentive is profit. My point is that we should be getting close to price parity for electrified models, with similar costs to build and similar profit margins. At that point, it doesn’t really matter what the incentives are, and that’s a good thing.
Although some of us prefer the extra AER and a gas engine, I think it is clear by Prius Prime sales in the US that a lower price and smaller battery would spur sales. People paying over $30k want a BEV. The general market is different than the Volt market. I don’t think the Volt has a big enough market to keep it around, but maybe GM will just to make fans happy. Hard to say. My suspicion is it fades away after the current generation.
One only has to look at the sales of the BMW i3 to see that there is a pretty large market for PHEVs with longer range. The vast majority of i3’s are sold with the REx range extender, not as standalone BEVs. Customers have indicated a strong preference for a gas-powered range extender!
I think GM could sell plenty of longer-range PHEVs with Voltec powertrains, if they would make them in cars larger than the tiny Volt, and less expensive than the ridiculously overpriced (but still too small) Cadillac ELR.
I thought GM said it would be putting a Voltec drivetrain into a Buick. So where is that, hmmm?
The majority of i3’s sold in the U.S. are REx models, but that might not be true worldwide. E.g., the i3 BEV sells very well in Norway due to government incentives and likely the desire of many to eliminate ICE maintenance, emissions, weight, etc.
“These PHEVs are all 31 mile/50 km range for a reason: they must have 50 km range to be considered a PHEV in China.”
…..so while in the US the EPA is MIA California and China step up and lead the world forwards
And 31miles on the Chinese cycle? Which is not very realistic.
I can’t believe i’m jealous at China now! This is what you get for having administrations that take science as anecdotal and religion as factual.
Religion?
More like the Religion of Fossil Fuel CEO’s!
When you can’t breathe and you have some of the worst air-pollution in the world, now improving somewhat, the politics of denial are not very effective.
I don’t think China’s exactly the poster boy for environmental stewardship. In 2015, China produced 71% of its electricity using coal. That compares poorly to the US, which produced only 31% of its electricity from coal in 2017. And even that doesn’t tell the whole story, since much of the plants in China have very little emissions regulations compared to the US.
The US is pretty darn clean by comparison, even with the current Republican push to relax regulation.
“In 2015, China produced 71% of its electricity using coal.”
…and in 2017 it was down to 60% which is still high but that is a significant delta in two years.
Yeah. China is worse than the U.S. as far as air pollution and coal used to generate electricity, but it’s improving a lot more rapidly.
Fat people can lose weight a lot faster than skinny people. But skinny people still look better in a swim suit.
Fair…but at the end of the day, they have more evs and options than we do. That’s what’s bugging me.
The current administration is irreverent to what is happening today…
Chinas rise and the USAs decline has been 30 plus years in the making by Democrats and Republicans who destroy the country in two different ways…
I would think if Toyota offered a PHEV Corolla globally, they wouldn’t be able to build enough. As long as they don’t cripple it with reduce interior space or trunk volume to fit the batteries in.
The CH-R is not an SUV.
Though some may classify it different, it actually is a subcompact SUV depending on who you ask. C-HR is “Coupe-High Rider.” Car and Driver calls it a crossover. The EPA calls it a compact car. Cars.com says “The C-HR is the same size as subcompact SUVs like the Honda HR-V, Jeep Renegade, and Chevrolet Trax.” Toyota lists it in its Crossovers and SUVs category.
https://cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks/toyota/c-hr
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toyota_C-HR
Wow 31 miles electric range, how impressive…
That’s actually above average for PHEVs, or at least the ones sold outside China. All too many PHEVs have an EV range of less than 30 miles. The Toyota Prius Prime is one example of that, and that’s up from the previous version. The 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in was rated at only 11 miles of EV range!
Still, the Volt was rated at 35 miles of EV range in its debut year, and has gotten better since. Sad that nobody has caught up with where GM was in 2010 with PHEV tech, except Honda with its Clarity PHEV, which is rated at 47 miles of EV range.
https://cleantechnica.com/2018/01/04/plug-hybrid-electric-vehicles-available-purchase-usa/
Even though China is especially in the news this week because of the auto show, it does show you where apparently the future lies. And every western auto maker is scrambling to make cars there – especially since China relaxed the rule regarding 51% Chinese ownership of the companies.
Not much happening in the USA? That’s what you get when supposed Loud Mouth ‘Self – Styled’ supporters of electric vehicles refuse to USE their own money to purchase one, yet tell the rest of US who really support EVs (I’m personally on my 5th) exactly how to think.
Yeah, sure….that’s the problem….not the pathetic lineup the car makers have or their unwillingness to sell the little they have.
Exactly!
When ICEV sales go down; maybe Toyota will get serious about BEVs.
Affordable as a priority is still beyond the grasp of some here, who instead continue to focus on factors that haven’t drawn mainstream attention. Sales have clearly confirmed lack of interest. $27,100 base MSRP for Prius Prime is overwhelming proof that Toyota has developed a plug-in hybrid system to compete directly with traditional vehicles… quite unlike those who endorse trade-offs requiring subsidy dependence.
Seeing that tech offered in the body of a Corolla completely eliminates rhetoric of involving aesthetic appeal, as well as show a commitment to ending the reign of guzzlers. Just imagine the rest of the passenger fleet offering a PHEV model… Camry, RAV4, and C-HR are already available in hybrid models. Adding a plug is the next logical step.
Let’s not overlook just how much of an improvement to emissions & efficiency a smaller battery-pack can provide, especially when it can easily be recharged overnight using nothing but a 120-volt outlet. It’s all about finding a way to get ordinary consumers to purchase, who have very different purchase priorities than early-adopters.
You would think that perhaps Toyota would be interested in overtaking Civic sales in CA (it was #1 selling car in the state last year) and a PHEV Corolla would certainly be the tool for that job. Why are they afraid to bring it across the Pacific?