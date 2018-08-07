Toyota Reveals Second Gen Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck
During the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) Management Briefing Seminars in Northern Michigan, Toyota unveiled the second iteration of its hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 truck – the Project Portal 2.0 or Beta.
It’s improved compared to the previous Alpha, introduced in April 2017, and offers more than 300 miles (483 km) of range compared to 200 miles in the first prototype.
The other changes are enhanced versatility and maneuverability with the addition of a sleeper cab and a unique fuel cabinet combination that further increases cab space without increasing wheelbase.
The Alpha semi already covered nearly 10,000 miles of testing real-world drayage operations in and around the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. The Beta is scheduled for drayage operations this fall.
Lessons Learned: Increased Range, Improved Process
Project Portal 2.0 builds on the lessons learned from the launch of the Alpha vehicle in 2017. The first heavy-duty truck was the result of a true skunkworks effort within Toyota that moved from initial concept to a fully-capable drayage truck driving silently out of a Michigan garage in just over a year. Engineers and technicians worked long hours to reconfigure the wire harnesses, electronics and other components of two off-the-lot Mirai fuel cell electric cars to create one of the world’s first OEM-built zero-emission heavy trucks.
The results of their work continue to impress. With a gross combined weight capacity of 80,000 lbs. and a driving range of more than 200 miles per fill, the 670-plus horsepower Alpha truck produces 1325 pound-feet of torque from two Mirai fuel cell stacks and a 12kWh battery. Project Portal Beta maintains these torque and horsepower numbers while also extending the range of the vehicle and pushing forward on other key performance metrics.
“By evaluating the first truck in our test facilities and on the actual roads in the LA area, we made a list of improvements for the Beta truck build process and performance enhancements,” said Andrew Lund, chief engineer for the project. He continued, “We needed to move beyond a proof of concept, which the first truck accomplished, to something that is not only better than the original but is also more commercially viable.”
A Step Toward the Future, Reflections From the Past
The story of Project Portal’s inception and evolution follows the long tradition of Toyota innovation that dates to the company’s entry into the automotive space. The first Toyota (then Toyoda) sedan, the A1, was produced in much the same manner as the original Project Portal truck- through experimentation, trial and error, and a lot of sweat. Once completed in 1935, the A1 was tested by the company’s founder, Kiichiro Toyoda, and then refined into their first commercially available car, the Toyoda AA. Likewise, through the lessons learned with the first truck, Project Portal 2.0 is more refined, functional, and capable. Also, just as the AA started Toyota on a path as an automotive leader, Project Portal is expanding Toyota’s already robust environmental leadership to the next level. Going forward, Toyota remains committed to supporting the development of a consumer-facing hydrogen infrastructure to realize the potential of fuel cell vehicles.
A Drop of h2 in the Bucket
Over 16,000 pollution-emitting trucks are working in Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, a number that is estimated to balloon to 32,000 by 2030. More than 43,000 drayage trucks are in operation at ports across the United States, contributing significant amounts of carcinogens, diesel particulate matter (DPM) and other pollutants into the air of port communities and surrounding neighborhoods.
“Our goal with the first truck was to see if it could be accomplished, and we did that,” said senior manager for Toyota’s North American Electrified Vehicle & Technologies Office, Craig Scott. “This time we’re looking at commercial viability. We want to help make a difference—a significant difference when it comes to the air quality not only in the LA area, but across the U.S. and around the globe.”
More Than Just Trucks
This announcement is a continuation of Toyota’s Environmental Challenge 2050 efforts to eliminate CO2 emissions from its Toyota Logistics facility at the Port of Long Beach. Toyota has previously announced the construction of the Tri-Gen facility which will be the first megawatt-sized carbonate fuel cell power generation plant with hydrogen fueling in the world. The 100% renewable plant will use agricultural waste to generate water, electricity, and hydrogen that will support Toyota Logistics Services’ (TLS) operations at the Port of Long Beach.
23 Comments on "Toyota Reveals Second Gen Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck"
Musk going up against Toyota, wonder which one has deeper pockets.
Let’s see…Toyota did NOT lose a billion dollars the last six months.
Last time I checked, money cannot change physics.
Physics and Economics.
This just proves corruption and collusion in the oil/fracking/auto alliance.
“Musk going up against Toyota, wonder which one has deeper pockets.”
Kodak and Nokia , blockbuster had deeper pockets when Silicon Valley neophytes set their sights on their turf.
Toyota is not Kodak, thanks for playing.
No, Toyota is Polaroid. A dead end niche market.
How much money did Toyota lose on their FCEV program?
Not enough, they are still trying! Pricetag? Tesla Semi revealed last year has been a hard number to beat.
Let’s see where it ends up, Tesla may not be in business years from now.
Give it up shorts. You’ve got a guaranteed Dead Date now.
Toyota’s R&D financial efforts don’t extend much beyond what CARB pays them for this boondoggle.
Let’s see… Toyota is still building prototypes for a Hydrogen fool-cell truck, that goes 300 miles before it has to fuel up at an almost non-existent Hydrogen station…
Tesla however, has already built several prototypes, and is refining their battery-electric trucks for serial production starting in mid-2019. And the Tesla trucks can go up to 500 miles before they have to refuel almost anywhere where 3-phase 480v electrical service is present. In fact, instead of dealing with the logistics of Hydrogen storage, production, and transport, Tesla could simply up the battery range of the Semi to 600 miles, and put normal Superchargers(but with a different plug) at truck stops… Truck drivers are mandated by law to get a certain number of sleep hours, so even a 120kW Supercharger would be an effective solution for Semi charging, because it would charge a 1MWh Semi battery during the 8 hours of sleep that is mandated by law.
There is (was?) oil refinery between LB and LA, so the trucks can stop to fill. Question is, why not just use diesel that is available everywhere. This exercise of making it like diesel but less convenient is baffling.
Torrance, near the abandoned Toyota Headquarters. Smells like pig poo.
The idea, with the Tesla truck, and presumably the Toyota one as well, is to reduce if not eliminate usage of fossil fuels wherever it is possible to do so.
IMO, the charging station setup would be more convenient than diesel, since there are no more dedicated stops for diesel. You would just hook up to a rapid charger while the truck is loading/unloading(that will take close to 40 minutes, enough to charge 550 miles of range). And you already have to sleep a number of hours per night, why not have a slower charger to fill the battery while you are sleeping?
How is that any less convenient than a diesel, since you already have to spend time loading/unloading and sleeping, you might as well just use an electric truck and charge up while doing other things. In a way it actually becomes more convenient because you don’t have to make a dedicated stop. Of course, dedicated truck stops will still exist, for food, bathroom breaks, showers and such, but then, you still won’t have to charge their since you would charge while sleeping at a rest stop, or while loading/unloading…
However, as they’ve let slip a number of times. Hydrogen will be converted from a methane source. So, it’s physically not possible to be cheaper than methane. And secondly methane is a Potent green house gas, so there’s no Carbon Credit Benefit to this Hare-Brained Scheme.
Smaller hydrogen stations has production of 150 kg H2/day. With about 50 kg of tank capacity of this truck we need one (million dollar) station for every 3 trucks or in another words one station for 900 truck miles a day.
Keep going on the math. $1M per hydrogen station… This only makes sense if you’re in the hydrogen producing business. I see a failure of economic proportions inevitable here. One could hope that hydrogen stations would come down in price, however it isn’t like you can hire regional electricians to do the work. One mistake and you’re a smudge on Google Earth.
That “smudge on Google Earth”, is sure one Big Bang “Oopsie”, pushing up a ginormous “Daisy”!
Problem with these trucks is that they only get 6 miles out of a kilo of hydrogen and each kilo costs $16,-. A diesel truck gets 6 miles out of a gallon of diesel which only costs only ~$2.80. Tesla’s BEV trucks will use ~10KWh to get 6 miles which Tesla will offer for $0,70.
So fleet operators might soon have three options: Toyota’s hydrogen marvel at $2,60/mile, diesel at ~$0,50/mile or Tesla’s BEV proposal at ~$0.12/mile. I think Toyota needs to figure out how to reduce the cost of distributed hydrogen with at least 90%.
There was a breakthrough in Hydrogen production in order to make it cheaper, which is at least favorable news for an unfavorable fuel.
Well, with the hydrogen station using agricultural waste, at least it’s one of the rare examples of a fuel cell vehicle actually being sustainable…
Unfortunately, there is probably not nearly enough agricultural waste in the world to power a significant portion of trucks on the roads.
An Amazingly Explosive Idea — Terrorist Weekly