Watch Toyota Prius Prime Get Straight Piped: No, Not Literally
They don’t hold back on the upgraded infotainment screen.
The Toyota Prius Prime doesn’t get much love. At least, not from the general public. It does, however, end up in enough driveways to rank it high on our Sales Scorecard, outsold in the U.S. only by the Tesla Model 3 this year. If you’re curious about what those 22,524 Americans saw in the car that convinced them to pull out their wallets, then this video review from The Straight Pipes (above) might be for you.
In it, Yuri and Jakub go over the car’s vital statistics — 121 horsepower; 105 pound-feet of torque; 40 km (25 miles) of electric range; 1035 km (643 miles) of combined range — before delving into its features and their lists of likes and dislikes. Of course, when it comes to cars in the Prius family, with its long history of polarizing styling, appearances are one of the first things people tend to talk about, and that rings true here. To underline that divisive appearance issue, one of our reviewers here likes the way it looks, while the other, decidedly less so.
When it comes to other aspects of the car, the two find a lot to agree on. The ride, they feel, is plenty comfortable, its handling is nothing to write home about, and the big 11.6-inch screen that comes with the upgrade package is pretty. Pretty useless. Just to touch on some of their qualms, they do like the size of the screen, it’s just that the info found thereon is not especially helpful. It doesn’t have Apple Carplay or Android Auto. The navigation doesn’t feature Google maps or work especially well. It also, despite having a matte finish, can catch a lot of glare, making it difficult to use. Did we mention the general UI (user interface) experience is sorely lacking? Well, we just did.
Despite those drawbacks, The Straight Pipes crew finds the Prime has some things to recommend it. The price makes it one of the more affordable plug-in cars out there and, with it eco-heritage, consumers are comfortable putting their trust in it. Certainly, with those sales figures, Toyota must be doing something right with this plug-in Prius.
10 Comments on "Watch Toyota Prius Prime Get Straight Piped: No, Not Literally"
Useless maps? No. Perhaps it was due to their location, in Quebec where they filmed. Here in Minnesota, I get a live feed of traffic flow. That’s quite informative and surprisingly accurate. I have found that very, very useful.
Also, charge-mode was overlooked, something they could have mentioned in their “full customization” comment.
One more note… lumbar is available on the models here. Mine has it.
I wish Toyota would get over themselves and put Android Auto and Apple Car Play. I have AA on my Clarity, and glad I do as the built in infotainment is useless for most things unless you want offline GPS or something (it is Garmin and looks like it is straight from the early 2000’s, and works like it too).
Thanks for that input! Good to know maps aren’t as hopeless as they made it sound.
For the record, I believe they were filming in Ontario with a car wearing Quebec plates.
The Prius has always been and continues to be one of the ugliest cars on the road. They could have redeemed themselves by giving it a decent battery range, but Toyota continues to fight the transition to ev’s with everything they got, too bad.
if “Toyota continues to fight the transition to ev’s with everything they got” they could of just the left same battery pack as the the 1st gen plug-in alone and called it a day with 11 mile range if they really wanted to fight the future.
Toyota’s emphasis on AFFORDABILITY doesn’t count as a fight? Base MSRP for the 2018 model was $27,100.
They have no dependency on tax-credit help and it is technology easily adaptable for other hybrids. Think about how easily a RAV4 hybrid could be upgraded to include a plug.
Toyota’s effort to reach mainstream consumers shouldn’t be dismissed solely on the supposed small size of the battery, especially with so many owners going months between fill ups.
I like Toyota fine, but they insisted on going for the wrong market with their hybrids early on and stuck to that path. The only reason they got as mainstream as they did was expensive gas. Their hybrid fleet has been declining since 2015 and continues to do so this year.
Tesla has a lot better plan for clean vehicles and already has more “conquest” buyers this year than Toyota has had in ages, and even Tesla’s US sales are going to far exceed Toyota hybrid sales (at 131,104 year to date, was at 156,843 in 2015 at same time of year).
Again, they are reliable cars, and owners’ really like them, but they will have a really hard time winning new buyers. Most Prime buyers seem to be coming from regular Prius.
RAV4 hybrid had been a popular choice and an obvious step to a plug-in. How is that a wrong path?
Scan Gauge II will allow you to fix the reverse beep.