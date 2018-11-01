Watch Toyota Prius Prime Get Straight Piped: No, Not Literally

5 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

They don’t hold back on the upgraded infotainment screen.

The Toyota Prius Prime doesn’t get much love. At least, not from the general public. It does, however, end up in enough driveways to rank it high on our Sales Scorecard, outsold in the U.S. only by the Tesla Model 3 this year. If you’re curious about what those 22,524 Americans saw in the car that convinced them to pull out their wallets, then this video review from The Straight Pipes (above) might be for you.

In it, Yuri and Jakub go over the car’s vital statistics — 121 horsepower; 105 pound-feet of torque; 40 km (25 miles) of electric range; 1035 km (643 miles) of combined range — before delving into its features and their lists of likes and dislikes. Of course, when it comes to cars in the Prius family, with its long history of polarizing styling, appearances are one of the first things people tend to talk about, and that rings true here. To underline that divisive appearance issue, one of our reviewers here likes the way it looks, while the other, decidedly less so.

When it comes to other aspects of the car, the two find a lot to agree on. The ride, they feel, is plenty comfortable, its handling is nothing to write home about, and the big 11.6-inch screen that comes with the upgrade package is pretty. Pretty useless. Just to touch on some of their qualms, they do like the size of the screen, it’s just that the info found thereon is not especially helpful. It doesn’t have Apple Carplay or Android Auto. The navigation doesn’t feature Google maps or work especially well. It also, despite having a matte finish, can catch a lot of glare, making it difficult to use. Did we mention the general UI (user interface) experience is sorely lacking? Well, we just did.

Despite those drawbacks, The Straight Pipes crew finds the Prime has some things to recommend it. The price makes it one of the more affordable plug-in cars out there and, with it eco-heritage, consumers are comfortable putting their trust in it. Certainly, with those sales figures, Toyota must be doing something right with this plug-in Prius.

