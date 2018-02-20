Toyota Won’t Make A Proper EV Because Dealers Say It Won’t Sell
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 30
Toyota comes clean about why it’s not producing all-electric vehicles.
Toyota has been at the pinnacle of “electrified” offerings for a number of years. Of course, this comes in the way of traditional (no-plug) hybrids that InsideEVs doesn’t cover. More recently, the automaker brought forth its Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, which isn’t the company’s first Prius plug-in, but surely its most successful on our shores. Toyota has focused on hydrogen fuel cell cars for a time (and still is to a degree), and set all-electric cars aside. Now, the automaker says it isn’t yet offering a BEV, simply because dealers can’t sell them.
We can either congratulate Toyota for sizing the market and waiting patiently or reprimand the automaker for holding out and essentially slowing EV adoption. Those that follow the segment know that while major rival Honda has released the Clarity BEV in the U.S., it’s only available for lease in a small market, and production levels are extremely low. Hyundai and Kia continue to come forth with all-new BEV entrants, but again, they are made in small batches for the U.S. market and only available in limited areas.
So, this plan by Toyota is not new. In fact, it’s that course that seems to be followed by nearly every foreign automaker when it comes to offering all-electric cars in the United States. General manager of Toyota Motor North America Jack Hollis shared at the recent LA Auto Show (via :
If our dealers, and we just met with our national dealer council two weeks ago, if our dealers felt like there was a significant demand (for EVs) we would have already had fully electric and electric vehicles already on the road today.
Having that technology, which you’ll remember if you go back the electric RAV4 was one of the first electric offerings in the marketplace in the US, period. So the technology there and what we can offer is available, but like any good demand and supply economy, if the demand is low, do you really want to supply?
For those unaware, Toyota previously offered a RAV4 EV, which was discontinued in the U.S. due to a lack of sales. Still, Hollis confirms that Toyota is not stepping away from new powertrain technology. He assures:
But I will say at the exact same time, there is daily investment going into fuel cell technology, BEV technology, plug-in technology and hybrid technology. And all four are part of our electrification strategy, so I do not believe that our dealers, and they would agree, that we should not go down just with an electric offering but we should with an electrification offering where we have a wider range of products, a wide range of energy sources and uses available. And that’s really what were pursuing, a wider range. And then as we go over time well be able to see where the marketplace moves. But at this point, there is no reason to race that to market.
We shall see if Toyota and other automakers see the potential in EV sales in the U.S. and not only come forth with new offerings, but also make them widely available. They may be surprised at the results if these cars are priced right and readily available. However, the only way to know is to take the plunge. Fortunately, most of these OEMs have the financial situation to do so without concern. Sadly, it all comes down to the mighty dollar, so we’ll see …
Source: Autoguide
Categories: Toyota
Leave a Reply
30 Comments on "Toyota Won’t Make A Proper EV Because Dealers Say It Won’t Sell"
Circular reasoning. A common logical fallacy among hierarchical organizations.
They need to be more like the little train that could, than the big steam locomotive that can’t
The lack of depth in their analysis would scare me if I were invested in Toyota.
Looks like they are desperately trying to transfer the problem to their own dealerships, and this is going to end up in a messy and ugly train wreck, because this is the only channels they have. Model 3 is coming for the dirt cheap Camry, Prius sales are down by a lot, Lexus crapped out.
LMAO, two organizations in group-think agreement who are only prepared to economically fight the last war and not prepared for the future economic competition.
The stealership sales model is doomed and if Coyota doesn’t switch their fool cell fantasies to the future which will be battery electric then they will likewise be seriously impacted.
Their dealerships lied them in the face that fuel cell cars are selling very well. And now the crap is not selling, people couldn’t care less. Fortunately other brands are now deploying meaningful offerings.
At the very least dealers can be good at telling you what sold in the past, and even what is the hot seller now, but they are not the ones to tell what will sell in the future. Especially when the tech is changing so fast that even the buyers do not know what they can get in the near future.
Apparently toyota doesn’t have a clue about that…
One reason Honda and Toyota are in their current market positions in the US is that a few decades ago the incumbent US manufacturers thought there was no market for smaller cars. Then suddenly there was, and imports owned it.
Tesla at 10,000 M3s/week (which they’ll reach next year) will mean a lot of lost sales at Toyota dealerships. They’ll then be looking to break into the EV market, and discover they’re underdogs in the only market segment that’ll be growing.
How many people buy $50-60k Toyota sedans?
There’s an argument both ways. They’re a company that wants to make money, and a mainstream company is not going to sell many sedans of that price.
.
$50k Toyota sedans are called Lexus… plenty in SoCal.
The dealers are the problem. Of course they will say customers don’t want them. If everyone drove an EV there would be little need for all the dealership service departments, which directly affects their bottom line.
Ha.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
Now it’s because the dealers aren’t asking for them? Well, that’s progress. Before it was because people weren’t asking Toyota for them.
In the USA in November, Model 3 sales were bigger than all Toyota and Lexus hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales.
So, Toyota, why are you still selling hybrids if there’s no demand?
So nice to see Tesla denting toyota sales. A beautiful kick in the teeth. Excellent performance.
Are they? Do you have any evidence for that?
Their US sales are in line with last years, which was their highest since 2007.
http://carsalesbase.com/us-car-sales-data/toyota/
Steve Jobs quote:
“Some people say, “Give the customers what they want.” But that’s not my approach. Our job is to figure out what they’re going to want before they do. I think Henry Ford once said, “If I’d asked customers what they wanted, they would have told me, ‘A faster horse!'” People don’t know what they want until you show it to them. That’s why I never rely on market research. Our task is to read things that are not yet on the page.”
Bingo!
Beautiful! Market leaders are usually in that position because they had the vision of the future before their competition did.
When I wanted an EV in the US I went to Tesla and Chevrolet … why bother going to Toyota – they don’t sell EVs. And The RAV4 gets way to much credit as an attempt. That was a compliance car in California, interestingly a collaboration with Tesla, who provided the motors and batteries. They build about 2500 and then stopped.
Toyota made me two awesome cars that I owned before: my first car, a Toyota Celica then I got a Prius. I was fun back then but now it is time to move over. Thanks Toyota for your service of moving this country for all these years.
With this situation and the news that FCA is going to open a new ICE Factory in Detroit to make Jeep/trucks there is still a large proportion of the Car Makers who seem to be sticking their fingers in their ears and going
“la la la la la la I can’t hear you”.
The two dealers I’ve bought cars from in the last five years have been right on top of the technology they were selling. For a PHEV and a full BEV, I had no ‘we think you should by this lovely ICE…’ Instead, they sold me the car even though I pretty well knew what I wanted from the outset.
Toyota will soon see the error of their ways.
I have to hope that Nissan don’t chicken out and go down the same road at Toyota, Honda and Mazda are doing. That will inevitably lead to their oblivion.
I’m no Tesla fanboy, but have they seen Model 3 sales?
Their dealerships proved it is not selling, but fuel cell cars are such a big hot hit now… oh wait.
The main reason is that electric cars are not as profitable as ICE cars. Toyota is dead set on making the most profit possible.
“…now at the expense of future prosperity.”
Come on man, finish your sentences.
This is the same people who think hydrogen is the way to go? Because of demand?
The same old coots… I wouldn’t buy a bus ticket from them, let alone a car…
Dealers are focused on status quo in the US. They like oil changes, value-add services like stain protection on cloth seats, and they build lobbies that smell like grease, rubber, and instant coffee. They use pressure sales techniques and make most of their money in the repair center. This was my experience the last notable time I was in a dealer:
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/a-spooky-halloween-in-fargo.64538/
After that, I went into a VW dealership to look at their CC product. I think I confused them because I just wanted to look at it. They asked me if I was in the market, and I said no, because I of course had my Tesla at that point. Then I said “well, unless this CC car is an all-electric.”
Like a buyer today goes to a dealer not having done a little homework ahead of time and knowing what car they wish to buy.
I think the something similar was said by the horse buggy dealers too.
You can’t sell what you don’t have.
I want a full EV with great range and power, and doesn’t look like an insect or gnome-mobile. Make that and people will buy.